📆 Nintendo Switch 2 pre-order date was supposed to be today, April 9

😅 Pre-orders may start at any time, as US tariffs are paused for 90 days

🏬 US stores told The Shortcut that they’re waiting for Nintendo’s orders

💰 The Switch 2 console is likely to remain $449 without a price increase

The Nintendo Switch 2 pre-order date was supposed to be today, April 9, but because US tariffs delayed reservations, all American stores have been in a holding pattern.

Good news: Switch 2 pre-orders could start at any moment, according to multiple US retailer sources that The Shortcut spoke to this afternoon. They’re waiting for the green light from Nintendo, as US tariffs for all countries except China are being paused. The 90-day pause would allow Nintendo to start accepting pre-orders at any time starting today.

Switch 2 price unlikely to change

This also means the Switch 2 price is unlikely to rise beyond $449.99 for the console. This is something we reported on earlier today, with one analysis group predicting that Nintendo won’t change the current $449.99 pricing in the long run.

Of course, we recommend in our Nintendo Switch 2 hands-on review that you opt for the $499 console bundled with Mario Kart World simply because the game costs $80 alone. This will allow you to save money (and the game is actually very good).

While Nintendo did delay Switch 2 pre-orders late last week, it didn’t delay the Switch 2 release date. The console is still set on June 5, 2025.

Likewise, Switch 2 launch games are also unaffected by the ongoing trade disputes between the US and other countries. That’s right, Nintendo Switch 2 Welcome Tour can be all yours on day one for… $10.

How to get Switch 2 pre-order alerts

Get our instant alerts: Your best chance to find a Nintendo Switch 2 pre-order is to follow Matt Swider on X – and turn on notifications.

Still using X/Twitter? Besides email, X is one of the best methods to get our Nintendo Switch 2 pre-order alerts on your phone

Officially, the Nintendo Switch 2 pre-order date hasn't been revealed, but The Shortcut team is watching for the new date and time like a hawk.

Due to pent-up demand, Switch 2 pre-orders could sell out within a few minutes in the US. We've already seen this happen in the UK, and inventory of the Switch 2 console may be severely limited in the US.

Stay tuned for updates on this breaking news story, as we’re trying to nail down the exact Switch 2 pre-order date and time.