(Credit: The Shortcut/Nintendo)

😍 The Nintendo Switch 2's mouse mode, enabled by optical sensors in the Joy-Con 2 controllers, introduces a system-level feature that enhances gameplay possibilities

💪 Mouse controls offer an intuitive and familiar input method, bridging generational divides and providing superior precision for certain game genres like first-person shooters and real-time strategy games

👏 The feature enhances the Switch 2's appeal by combining the benefits of console and PC gaming, making it a compelling choice over PC handhelds

😮 Developers are already utilizing mouse controls to create innovative gameplay mechanics, such as Drag X Drive’s wheelchair basketball and Nitrome’s Mouse Work

The Nintendo Switch 2 is widely regarded as a more powerful, refined version of its predecessor. And that's a pretty accurate description.

However, the familiar design has led many to conclude that the Switch 2 isn't as innovative as previous Nintendo consoles – something that I'm admittedly guilty of.

However, there's one feature that may have been grossly underestimated: the Nintendo Switch 2's mouse mode.

On the face of it, bringing mouse controls to a console isn't new. You can plug in a mouse and keyboard to both the PS5 and Xbox Series X|S and find games with native support. Nintendo even released a mouse for the SNES back in the day, as did Sony for the original PlayStation.

We’ve come full circle. (Credit: Nintendo)

However, by placing optical sensors in both Joy-Con 2 controllers, Nintendo has made mouse control a system level feature and opened up a wave of gameplay opportunities that weren't previously possible.

Point and click

Mouse controls on Nintendo Switch 2 are a genius addition because everyone knows how to use one. You’ll have been introduced to a mouse at school, work, or even when gaming, making it instantly familiar. I'd argue that more people know how to use a mouse than a touchscreen, as it bridges the generational divide with the older generation that didn’t grow up with smartphones.

The same applies to motion controls. We can all swing a tennis racket, but you still need to tell people what to do. Moving a mouse is far more intuitive, and there's a reason it's been the preferred way to use a computer ever since it was invented.

It's also true that mouse input still can't be beat in some games – even after all these years. While I'll always prefer to use a controller the majority of the time, using a mouse remains the superior control scheme for first-person shooters, real-time strategy games, or simply browsing a webpage.

Thanks to the Joy-Con 2, Nintendo Switch 2 will offer gamers the benefits of both console and PC. I'm sure Metroid Prime 4: Beyond will play wonderfully using the Switch 2’s controllers (even if they aren't Hall Effect). However, it'll play even better using the Joy-Con 2 in mouse mode to aim and control the camera.

The same can be said for a game like Civilization 7, which is one of the Nintendo Switch 2 launch games. Real-time strategy titles have remained a constant thorn in consoles' sides due to their heavy reliance on mouse controls. And even though progress has been made over the years, the speed and accuracy of a mouse can never be replicated with a controller. Now, that's no longer a problem with Switch 2.

Mouse-ing around

Mouse controls also add another compelling reason to get a Switch 2 version of a game, other than portability. And that's significant, considering we now live in a world of PC handhelds. It's been eight years since we were first wowed by the Switch's hybrid concept, so the novelty isn't what it once was. The more reasons Nintendo can provide for gamers to choose its platform over the competition, the better.

Admirably, Nintendo isn't just using the Joy-Con 2’s mouse controls to solve some of historical drawbacks console games can have. It's also creating entirely new genres and gameplay mechanics we've never seen before.

Even though I'm not a huge fan of its clinical art style, Drag X Drive uses the Joy-Con 2 controllers to faithfully recreate three-on-three wheelchair basketball. It's a mind-boggling feat that only Nintendo would attempt and it looks like a lot of fun.

We've also seen other developers quickly adopt Switch 2’s mouse mode, which is always a promising sign. Shovel Knight Dig creator Nitrome has created a game based entirely around the new input mode called Mouse Work, and CD Projekt Red has included mouse controls in Cyberpunk 2077. Nintendo has also added mouse-controlled minigames to Super Mario Party Jamboree Nintendo Switch 2 Edition, meaning there will be plenty of support from the outset.

Looking like a Mouse-ter stroke

Nintendo Switch 2's mouse mode is an exciting addition that is much more than a gimmick, then. And I expect it to be utilized far more than some other hardware features Nintendo has implemented in the past. There are some concerns with the new input method: mainly ergonomics. However, that’s something I’ll have to test myself.

It's worth noting that mouse mode works on your pants. That could have been an easy oversight to make, but Nintendo has clearly considered how beneficial mouse controls could be to its console and it’s one of the reason I placed my pre-order. I can’t wait to give them a whirl come June 5.

Adam Vjestica is The Shortcut’s Senior Editor. Formerly TechRadar’s Gaming Hardware Editor, Adam has also worked at Nintendo of Europe as a Content Marketing Editor, where he helped launch the Nintendo Switch. Follow him on X @ItsMrProducts.