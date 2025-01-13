👀 Nintendo’s next console has all but been revealed

😜 And for those who enjoy Nintendo’s more zany-side, it’s disappointing

👍 The Nintendo Switch 2 looks like more of the same, but with some welcome improvements

🤷‍♂️ That might be enough for many, but Nintendo fans expect a little magic with each new system

There’s been a deluge of Nintendo Switch 2 leaks over the past few weeks, providing what appears to be an early look at the company’s next-generation system and controllers.

And while we’ll have to wait for official confirmation from Nintendo to see if the leaks turn out to be real, all signs point to a console that follows the same design blueprint but is larger and more powerful.

That’s likely what the vast majority of people want from the next Nintendo Switch console, and probably what Nintendo’s shareholders want too. But as someone who is used to Nintendo taking risks with each new console generation, I can’t help but feel disappointed by what we’ve seen so far.

Of course, the games and price of the console will ultimately decide whether the Nintendo Switch 2 succeeds or fails. And that’s an area where Nintendo always shines thanks to its exceptional first-party output and tendency to release more modest hardware.

But with the PS5 and Xbox Series X essentially delivering the same experiences as we saw on the PS4 and Xbox One – albeit with slightly prettier visuals and smoother performance – I was hoping Nintendo would take a different approach.

Not so novel anymore

The Zotac Zone 2 was just one of many new PC handhelds announced at CES 2025. (Credit: The Shortcut)

I don’t think portable versions of games we’ve already seen, running at lower frame rate and resolution, are enough of a selling point this time around. What once was a novelty is now the norm, and we’re now used to having a console-like experience on a portable device.

The handheld market has also changed significantly since 2017. The Nintendo Switch launched with practically zero competition, but now there are countless powerful portable PCs available like the Steam Deck OLED, and they offer several benefits over Nintendo’s hybrid console.



The improvements in household internet speeds and the advances in streaming technology mean cloud gaming devices are suddenly becoming more viable too. The PlayStation Portal might not be what every Sony fan wanted, but it still sold well and is now even better, as PlayStation Plus Premium members can play games via the cloud.

If Microsoft releases an Xbox handheld and Sony follows suit with a PSP 2, then suddenly Nintendo will find itself with a console that’s still home to its fantastic IP, but will hardly be unique anymore. It’s why Nintendo needs to keep marching to the beat of its own drum.

Reasons to hope

The new Joy-Con looks markedly different from the current one. (Credit: @Mucrush)

There are a few aspects from the Nintendo Switch 2 leaks that have me somewhat optimistic, though. The new Joy-Con controller could feature an optical sensor, which may open up new ways to play. And the mystery ‘C’ button that’s prominently featured on the right Joy-Con seems to point to some sort of game-changing feature.

Nintendo doesn’t necessarily need to rely solely on hardware to create a compelling new experience, either. The Wii brought the Virtual Console and the Wii U gave us Miiverse, Nintendo’s take on a social media network. Hopefully, Nintendo will have a few new ideas up its sleeves that delight and entertain.

Despite my reservations, I’ll no doubt pick up Nintendo’s next console when it launches in the next few months, a tradition I’ve kept since the N64. However, I can’t help but wish the recent leaks pointed at something a little more quirky, creative and distinct device from the competition, as I’m always looking for something new to spark my childlike curiosity.

Then again, I adored the Wii U, and that didn’t exactly set the world alight. Maybe Nintendo knows what it’s doing, then, or maybe the Wii U was just ahead of its time as many of the best Switch games were released on Nintendo’s ill-fated system first.

Either way, we’ll soon find out what Nintendo’s next console has in store. Hopefully, there’s more than a few pleasant surprises to come.

Adam Vjestica is The Shortcut’s Senior Editor. Formerly TechRadar’s Gaming Hardware Editor, Adam has also worked at Nintendo of Europe as a Content Marketing Editor, where he helped launch the Nintendo Switch. Follow him on X @ItsMrProducts.