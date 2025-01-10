🆕 Nintendo has announced its next LEGO collaboration

👏 The Game Boy is getting the plastic block treatment

🧱 Nintendo hasn’t revealed the price or how many blocks are included

📆 The LEGO Game Boy is set to release in October 2025

While everyone is desperately waiting for Nintendo Switch 2 to be announced, the Japanese company has instead revealed its latest collaboration with the Swedish, plastic block maker LEGO.

The LEGO Game Boy is the next big release from Nintendo’s ongoing partnership, and should give fans a blocky-replica of the company’s iconic handheld. Expect a few surprises built-in, similar to how the LEGO NES console included a little CRT TV.

The LEGO Game Boy is set to release in October 2025, where we should find out the price and how many blocks are included with the build. Expect the price to be at least $100, as the recently released The Legend of Zelda Great Deku Tree set was $300, and the giant LEGO Bowser was $269.99.

Interestingly, a LEGO Game Boy was pitched back in September 2019 on the LEGO Ideas website by a user called ChaMi. It received 1,092 supporters and featured a game cartridge slot. ChaMi said about 450 pieces were used for the build.

We can expect the official LEGO Game Boy to look more like the real thing, naturally, but we’ll have to wait until later this year to find out if it will come with a game cartridge or not.

In the meantime, all eyes are on Nintendo’s next console, the Nintendo Switch 2. Nintendo has addressed recent Switch 2 leaks, after more dummy models and images of the Switch successor appeared online and at CES 2025. According to Nintendo, the images and videos we’ve seen are not official, which doesn’t mean they’re not accurate, just that they haven’t been approved.

