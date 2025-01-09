👀 A GameStop employee is the source of the latest Nintendo Switch 2 leak

Yet another Nintendo Switch 2 leak has arrived, this time focusing on the console’s expandable storage.

A GameStop employee posted on Reddit that the Nintendo Switch 2 will seemingly support MicroSD Express, a significantly faster format than the previous standard that offers speeds similar to the SSDs found in the PS5 and Xbox Series X.

The employee shared that 256GB and 512GB variants will be available, costing $49.99 and $84.99, respectively. It’s likely that these cards will be officially licensed by Nintendo, similar to the MicroSD cards from SanDisk.

Despite all the Nintendo Switch 2 leaks, we don’t know how much internal storage the console will have. Nintendo bumped up the console’s internal storage to 64GB for the Switch OLED from the previous 32GB.

With the Xbox Series X and PS5 both offering 1TB of storage, Nintendo offers a paltry amount in comparison. However, Nintendo Switch games are far smaller in size, with Nintendo often only needing a couple of gigabytes for its latest titles.

Still, the more internal storage the Switch 2 can offer the better, especially as more gamers are choosing to buy games digitally. Rumors suggest it could have 128GB, but knowing the console’s storage can be expanded easily via MicroSD express is a relief.

The leak from a GameStop employee follows an accessory maker announcing the Nintendo Switch 2 release date at CES 2025. The console will apparently release in April, though no official announcement has taken place just yet. We’ve also got a closer a look at the new Joy-Con controllers that suggests games could use an optical sensor in some form.

If retailers are seeing inventory pop up in the store backend, it suggests Nintendo will reveal the Nintendo Switch 2 imminently. Then again, that’s what many have predicted for months, and there’s still no sign Nintendo is ready to budge.

What we do know is that an announcement will take place before March 31, 2025, as Nintendo previously stated back in May, 2024. Until then, expect to see more leaks and purported specs as we get closer to the big reveal.

