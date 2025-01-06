📸 More images of the Nintendo Switch 2 Joy-Con have emerged

👀 It provides a few surprises and suggests we could see new input methods

🧲 The new Joy-Con will attach the console magnetically this time around

🔌 Nintendo will hope it can plug the leaks before an official reveal takes place

The latest Nintendo Switch 2 leak gives us a detailed look at the new Joy-Con controller and also presents a few new talking points about what features to expect.

As spotted by r/GamingLeaksAndRumors on Reddit, the new Nintendo Switch 2 leak comes from China, yet again, and shows a crystal clear image of the side of the Joy-Con. We see two enlarged SL and SR buttons, which corroborate with other leaks, but there are also some interesting additions.

Along with what appears to be a ‘sync’ button, there’s a prominent port in the center, and what seems to be an optical sensor above it. You can also see another potential button above the SL button, though it’s impossible to know for sure.

(Credit: r/GamingLeaksAndRumors)

Perhaps the most interesting discovery is the optical sensor. Could Nintendo be copying one of the unique features of the Lenovo Legion Go? The PC handheld lets you use the right controller as a mouse, but that doesn’t make much sense for Nintendo games as none of them require mouse input.

The photos seem legitimate, though, as the Joy-Con system serial number on the back of the controller is apparently valid on Nintendo’s Check Warranty page.

Even though fresh leaks keep on coming, Nintendo seems determined to announced the Switch 2 only when it’s ready. The Japanese company has promised a reveal will take place before March 31, 2025, and the latest prediction is for an announcement to take place on January 8, 2025.

Ultimately, we’ll have to wait and see, but Nintendo will hope it still has enough surprises to share when an official announcement takes place.

Adam Vjestica is The Shortcut’s Senior Editor. Formerly TechRadar’s Gaming Hardware Editor, Adam has also worked at Nintendo of Europe as a Content Marketing Editor, where he helped launch the Nintendo Switch. Follow him on X @ItsMrProducts.