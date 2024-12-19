🤷‍♂️ Another Nintendo Switch 2 leak has taken place

🎮 However, this time it’s about the console’s Pro Controller

✌️ The Nintendo Switch 2 Pro Controller will feature two big changes

🤔 It’s rumored to have two back buttons and a 3.5mm headphone jack

We’ve seen every angle of what appears to be the Nintendo’s next console, but what can we expect from the Nintendo Switch 2 Pro Controller?

I’m a big fan of the current Nintendo Switch Pro Controller, though it isn’t without its flaws. The D-Pad is arguably the worse one Nintendo has ever produced, registering false inputs all over the place, and the lack of a 3.5mm headphone jack was a real pain before Nintendo eventually rolled out Bluetooth support for the Switch.

It’s also hard to give Nintendo’s controller the “pro” moniker these days, as it doesn’t really do anything that gamers who purchase high-end controllers would look for.

Thankfully, though, that could change with the Nintendo Switch 2. An alleged leak from a Chinese forum says that the new Nintendo Switch 2 Pro controller will keep the same shape as the current Pro controller, and its main shell will be black with grey buttons and joysticks.

(Credit: @pory-leeks on X)

Pleasingly, the controller will include a 3.5mm headphone jack and two back buttons, labelled GL and GR (grip left and grip right). Those two additions would definitely improve the Nintendo Switch 2 Pro Controller. However, I hope the disastrous D-Pad is also fixed.

Hopefully, Nintendo will also use Hall Effect analog sticks to eliminate stick drift, similar to the Mobapad N1 HD and many other excellent third-party controllers, and keep the Pro Controller’s incredibly battery life. The last thing anyone wants is another PS5 controller battery life situation where it needs charging every day.

