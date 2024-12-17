(Credit: Adam Vjestica/The Shortcut)

All eyes may be on the Nintendo Switch 2, but that hasn’t stopped Mobapad from creating another fantastic controller that’s superior to Nintendo’s official gamepad. The Mobapad N1 HD takes everything I loved about the Mobapad Chitu HD, but makes some subtle yet meaningful improvements.

The most obvious upgrade is that you can use the Mobapad N1 HD on PC thanks to an included dongle. The controller can mimic a genuine Nintendo Switch Pro controller, a generic third-party controller, or an Xbox pad. That flexibility means you can use Mobapad N1 HD to play all your favorite games, and desirable features like gyro controls and the capture button are all supported.

Improved haptics make delightful, Steam Controller-like noises when you turn the N1 HD on and off.

Mobapad has also opted for a more pleasing color scheme this time, with an all-black, white or pink design available instead of the rather garish, child-like gray and red color scheme of the Chitu HD.

(Credit: Adam Vjestica/The Shortcut)

Other changes include improved haptics that make delightful, Steam Controller-like noises when you turn the N1 HD on and off, and the microswitch buttons from the Chitu HD have been swapped out for new liquid silicone buttons. They feel suitably responsive and are quieter in operation. Mobapad says the buttons will be more durable in the long run, and can reach up to five million cycles.

Mobapad N1 HD specs 🛠️

Price: $45.99

Connection: Bluetooth/Wired

Compatibility: Nintendo Switch, PC, iOS, Android, Bluetooth

Weight: 208 grams

Vibration: ALPS dual-axis linear motor HD vibration

NFC support: Yes

Gyro support: Yes

Colors: Black, White, Pink

PC support aside, most people will be interested in how the Mobapad N1 HD performs on Nintendo Switch. I’m pleased to say it works perfectly, and provides a superior, more affordable alternative to the official Nintendo Switch Pro controller.

Like the Chitu HD, it keeps all the features you need for playing the best Switch games. It has amiibo support, HD Rumble, gyro, but also includes a far superior D-Pad, two remappable back buttons, and Hall effect sensor analog sticks to combat drift.

The Mobapad N1 HD is the perfect gamepad for now, and the next-generation ahead.

If that wasn’t enough to convince you to choose the Mobapad N1 HD over Nintendo’s gamepad, you can also you use macro programming to perform common commands, and there are wear-resistant rings around each analog stick which feel fantastic. Oh, and the N1 HD costs $45.99 – far cheaper than the $69.99 Nintendo charges.

It remains to be seen if Nintendo will support older accessories when the Nintendo Switch 2 releases, but if it does, the Mobapad N1 HD is the perfect gamepad for now, and the next-generation ahead. It’s comfortably one of the best Nintendo Switch controllers you can buy.

A review unit was provided by Mobapad.

What I loved about the Mobapad N1 HD ❤️

(Credit: Adam Vjestica/The Shortcut)

🤗 Works on PC. What makes the Mobapad N1 HD so appealing is that you can also use it on PC, and it works wonderfully well. Not only can you replicate the Nintendo Switch Pro controller (and have it recognized as such on Steam), but you can also use Xinput and Dinput.

👉 Hall effect sticks and wear-resistant rings. I’ll never stop singing the praises of Hall effect sticks, as they provide peace of mind and greater accuracy in-game. I also appreciate Mobapad’s foresight to include anti-friction, wear-resistant rings, as there’s nothing worse than feeling an analog stick slowly grind against the housing. PC players already know how much of a difference gyro can make when fine-tuning your aim, so it’s fantastic that the Mobapad N1 HD keeps the feature when you use it on PC

👏 Swappable D-Pads. Another thing I love about Mobapad’s controllers is that you can switch between a classic four-way D-Pad or a circular D-Pad. I usually gravitate towards the classic D-Pad design, but having the circular pad to hand is perfect for fighting games.

🎮 Gyro support. The best thing about the Nintendo Switch Pro controller, even if it is underutilized, is gyro support. PC players already know how much of a difference gyro can make when fine-tuning your aim, so it’s fantastic that the Mobapad N1 HD keeps the feature when you use it on PC.

🫨 HD Rumble feels fantastic. HD Rumble can’t live up to the haptic feedback in the PS5 DualSense controller, but it’s still an improvement over traditional rumble feedback. The Mobapad N1 HD feels like it has a better implementation of Nintendo’s rumble tech, with more nuanced effects and less distracting buzzing.

🪶 Lightweight, with a premium feel. Mobapad has shaved 10 grams off the weight of the N1 HD without sacrificing its premium feel in the hand. It’s almost 40 grams lighter than the official Nintendo Switch Pro controller, despite retaining all the features of Nintendo’s gamepad.

🤫 Nice and quiet. Even though I’m a big fan of microswitch buttons, the Mobapad N1 HD’s liquid silicone buttons are much quieter during gameplay – handy if you share a room with someone. Mobapad also says the new liquid silicone buttons are more durable, which is a bonus.

🆚 Feels and looks better than the Chitu HD. I think the Mobapad Chitu HD is a fantastic gamepad, but there’s no doubt that the N1 HD just pips it in a few areas. For one, it’s slightly lighter, and its back buttons are better positioned, resting more naturally where you grip. The D-Pad is also more flush, and the triggers are less flared and feel like they have less travel. Again, it’s minor changes, but they add up to make a big difference.

What I disliked about the Mobapad N1 HD 💔

(Credit: Adam Vjestica/The Shortcut)

🚨 PC dongle constantly flashes. While it might not bother everyone, the Mobapad N1 HD’s dongle constantly flashes, even when your PC is turned off. It’s an odd quirk that some may find distracting and a little annoying.

😅 Quite of lot of commands to remember. It’s worth keeping the Mobapad N1 HD’s manual to hand, as there are a lot of inputs to remember. You need to hold the plus and minus buttons to switch inputs when on the PC, and you can adjust the controller’s vibration intensity by holding the function button. There’s a lot to learn.

Should you buy the Mobapad N1 HD? 🤔

(Credit: Adam Vjestica/The Shortcut)

