🆕 A YouTuber has provided more details on the Nintendo Switch 2

👀 Using a similar design mockup, we get a closer look at the new Joy-Con

🙏 The Nintendo Switch 2 looks largely the same, but there should be some surprises

📆 Nintendo is expected to reveal its next console in January

Another day, another Nintendo Switch 2 leak, this time giving us a better idea of how the system’s new Joy-Con controllers attach to the console.

Nintendo may have to rethink its animated logo for the Switch 2, as the controllers no longer slide and snap into place like before. Instead, Nintendo has opted for a magnetic connection, which is far simpler, intuitive and should be more durable too.

YouTuber NerdNest appears to have the same mockup design we saw previously. However, he goes into more detail and may have a more “functioning” model. NerdNest provides some further insight into the Nintendo Switch 2 Joy-Con, such as how the controllers snap on using electromagnets.

The mysterious triggers on the back of the Joy-Con could detach the controllers from the body of the console, as it’s unlikely Nintendo would just rely on the strength of the electromagnets to keep things in place.

We also get a closer look at the Joy-Con’s larger ZL and ZR buttons, which seem far more practical if you’re playing in tabletop mode, and a better comparison of the size difference between the original Switch and the Nintendo Switch 2.

NerdNest’s video also confirms that the console will have two USB-C ports: one at the top, and one at the bottom. According to NerdNest, both ports will only be used for charging, though there’s a chance the top USB-C could be used for audio, even though the console keeps the headphone jack.

The Nintendo Switch 2 screen appears to be 8-inches, and the display is rumored to be an LCD panel, not OLED. Interestingly, the Nintendo Switch 2 appears to be the same thickness as the Nintendo Switch, which means Nintendo will have to manage the console’s heat output, similar to before.

Nintendo will also be keen to keep the battery life at around at least six to eight hours, which again means the performance of the console likely won’t surpass the likes of the Asus ROG Ally X or maybe even the Steam Deck.

However, Nintendo has a proven track record of squeezing out every bit of power from a system, delivering exceptional results. Games also run better on closed, console hardware, which is another advantage the Nintendo Switch 2 has over the competition.

Of course, it’s Nintendo’s IP that will ultimately drive sales. People want to play sequels to the best Switch games like the next Mario Kart, Legend of Zelda, and Animal Crossing games. And unlike Sony and Microsoft, which port their games to PC, Nintendo Switch 2 will be the only place you’ll be able to play these games.

Adam Vjestica is The Shortcut’s Senior Editor. Formerly TechRadar’s Gaming Hardware Editor, Adam has also worked at Nintendo of Europe as a Content Marketing Editor, where he helped launch the Nintendo Switch. Follow him on X @ItsMrProducts.