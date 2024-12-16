😮 Another huge Nintendo Switch 2 leak has taken place

The Nintendo Switch 2 leaks keep coming thick and fast. Whether it’s unverified personal accounts of seeing the console in person, or third-party case manufacturers brazenly uploading images of their accessories with the console inside, the Nintendo Switch 2 reveal has happened without Nintendo’s blessing.

Along with some more photos of the console appearing online and dbrand launching its Switch 2 Killswitch case, which features the console inside according to the company’s CEO, one of the more interesting Nintendo Switch 2 leaks comes from a Reddit thread, where a user claims to have gone hands on with the Switch successor.

In a post in r/GamingLeaksAndRumors, user NextHandheld shared a long list of what to expect from the Nintendo Switch 2, and also claimed they will share photos as further proof on Christmas day. It’s important to note that they didn’t turn the console on, however.

Here’s a roundup of all the main talking points shared about the Nintendo Switch 2:

The Nintendo Switch 2 reveal will apparently take place in January

The Nintendo Switch 2 release date could be mid-March

The Nintendo Switch 2 price is likely to be $399 to $499

The official name is the Nintendo Switch 2

The screen is LCD, not OLED, and the same size as the Steam Deck OLED (7.4-inches)

There will be three SKUs available: a gray version, a white version and a Mario Kart 9 version of the console

The Nintendo Switch 2 dock is curved on the edges and back. It also doesn’t cover the top of the screen

A mockup of the Nintendo Switch 2 dock. (Credit u/Stardew92)

The dock has two USB-A ports, 1 USB-C, 1 HDMI port and an Ethernet port

The dock doesn’t have eGPU

The Nintendo Switch 2 could be capable of 4K\30fps when docked

The console isn’t heavy and maybe even lighter than the current model. It’s as thin as the original and the bezel is similar to the OLED

It has a U-shaped kickstand

There is a USB-C port on the top of the console

The Joy-Con use Hall effect sensors, which should eliminate stick drift

They attach via magnets to the console and the controllers are slightly larger

There is some interesting stuff in the Joy-Con that the leaker hasn’t seen

The leaker isn’t sure what the ‘C’ button does under the Home button

The ergonomics largely feel the same

You might be able to attach your old Joy-Con to the console but they won’t charge

The hands on account from NextHandheld all but confirms that the recent Nintendo Switch 2 design mockup and other pictures we’ve seen of the device are real.

More images of the Nintendo Switch 2 have leaked online.

We still don't know the console's power capabilities or its game lineup (though Mario Kart 9 could be one huge launch title), but the Switch 2's design will hold no surprises when it is eventually revealed.

