The Nintendo Switch 2 leaks keep coming thick and fast. Whether it’s unverified personal accounts of seeing the console in person, or third-party case manufacturers brazenly uploading images of their accessories with the console inside, the Nintendo Switch 2 reveal has happened without Nintendo’s blessing.
Along with some more photos of the console appearing online and dbrand launching its Switch 2 Killswitch case, which features the console inside according to the company’s CEO, one of the more interesting Nintendo Switch 2 leaks comes from a Reddit thread, where a user claims to have gone hands on with the Switch successor.
In a post in r/GamingLeaksAndRumors, user NextHandheld shared a long list of what to expect from the Nintendo Switch 2, and also claimed they will share photos as further proof on Christmas day. It’s important to note that they didn’t turn the console on, however.
Here’s a roundup of all the main talking points shared about the Nintendo Switch 2:
The Nintendo Switch 2 reveal will apparently take place in January
The Nintendo Switch 2 release date could be mid-March
The Nintendo Switch 2 price is likely to be $399 to $499
The official name is the Nintendo Switch 2
The screen is LCD, not OLED, and the same size as the Steam Deck OLED (7.4-inches)
There will be three SKUs available: a gray version, a white version and a Mario Kart 9 version of the console
The Nintendo Switch 2 dock is curved on the edges and back. It also doesn’t cover the top of the screen
The dock has two USB-A ports, 1 USB-C, 1 HDMI port and an Ethernet port
The dock doesn’t have eGPU
The Nintendo Switch 2 could be capable of 4K\30fps when docked
The console isn’t heavy and maybe even lighter than the current model. It’s as thin as the original and the bezel is similar to the OLED
It has a U-shaped kickstand
There is a USB-C port on the top of the console
The Joy-Con use Hall effect sensors, which should eliminate stick drift
They attach via magnets to the console and the controllers are slightly larger
There is some interesting stuff in the Joy-Con that the leaker hasn’t seen
The leaker isn’t sure what the ‘C’ button does under the Home button
The ergonomics largely feel the same
You might be able to attach your old Joy-Con to the console but they won’t charge
The hands on account from NextHandheld all but confirms that the recent Nintendo Switch 2 design mockup and other pictures we’ve seen of the device are real.
We still don't know the console's power capabilities or its game lineup (though Mario Kart 9 could be one huge launch title), but the Switch 2's design will hold no surprises when it is eventually revealed.
