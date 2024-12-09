🤔 The first Nintendo Switch 2 accessory is up for preorder

Here’s one for the books: accessory maker Satisfye has revealed its first product for the Nintendo Switch 2, even though we’re yet to see the console.

The ZenGrip 2 is available to preorder today and features an advanced floating design with full port accessibility. The ZenGrip 2 is also dockable, and Satisfye's website says it's specifically designed for Nintendo's next-gen console.

Unsurprisingly, no dimensions are shared on Satisfye’s product page, which means we can’t determine how big the Nintendo Switch 2 is or its screen size, though it’s rumoured to be eight inches.

Interestingly, the ZenGrip 2 is estimated to ship in Spring 2025, which narrows down the Nintendo Switch 2 release date window. Spring takes place between March 20 and June 21. For reference, the Nintendo Switch released on March 3, 2017.

The Nintendo Switch 2 release date was initially tipped for March 2025, but other sources suggest we won’t see the Switch successor until April or May at the earliest. Either way, we can at least confidently say that the Switch 2 will release between March and June next year.

It’s bizarre to see a Nintendo Switch 2 accessory revealed before we’ve even seen the console, but Nintendo seems unable to stop the leaks that keep occurring. We’ve already seen the console’s design laid bare, and more images of what could be the Switch 2 controllers appeared recently.

Nintendo seems to be happy to ride the storm and will announce the console when it’s ready. With Christmas now approaching, don’t expect any reveal until January 2025 at the earliest.

