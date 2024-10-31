Nintendo Music lets you enjoy all of Nintendo’s iconic tunes

It’s free to Nintendo Switch Online subscribers

The app features recommendations based on your Switch play history

You’ll also find curated playlists, background play and offline play

Walmart: Switch Online + Expansion Pack

Walmart: 12 months Switch Online

Nintendo’s iconic soundtracks are now available on a dedicated smartphone app called Nintendo Music. It’s available to Nintendo Switch Online subscribers at no extra cost and takes aim at YouTube Music, where the company’s tunes are often uploaded, much to the anger of Nintendo.

Nintendo Music functions like your typical music streaming app, though there are some unique features. The app provides recommendations based on your Nintendo Switch play history and includes curated playlists, and each track features an in-game screenshot. If you’re worried about spoilers for games you haven’t played, there’s also an option to hide certain game art.

Those who want to keep the party going can extend tracks up to 60 minutes or loop them, which means I can spend an entire day working with ‘Aquatic Ambiance’ from Donkey Kong Country playing in the background.

You can also download tracks, play tracks in the background, and create your own playlists.

While the move to create a proprietary, music streaming app may anger those who dislike Nintendo’s protective practices over its IP, it makes sense. Nintendo has an enviable library of tracks that people enjoy, and having an app that collates all past, present and future titles is something that fans have been hoping to see for years.

It also continues to add more value to its already excellent Nintendo Switch Online service, which includes thousands of classic games to play, and free DLC and perks if you subscribe to the Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack tier. Nintendo just added two new N64 Mature games to Switch Online in time for Halloween.

At just $19.99 for a 12-month membership ($49.99 for the Expansion Pack), I think Nintendo Switch Online has become the best subscription service for gamers.

Nintendo Music: all games included

Nintendo has said it’ll continue to add new tracks and famous franchises to the app over time, but you can find all the games and platforms included on Nintendo Music below.

Nintendo Switch

Pikmin 4

Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Splatoon 3

Animal Crossing: New Horizons

Kirby Star Allies

Super Mario Odyssey

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild

Wii

Super Mario Galaxy

Wii Channels

Nintendo DS

Tomodachi Collection

nintendogs

Nintendo GameCube

Metroid Prime

Game Boy

Kirby’s Dream Land

Dr. Mario

Game Boy Advance

Fire Emblem: The Blazing Blade

Nintendo 64

The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time

Star Fox 64 (Lylat Wars)

Super NES

Super Mario World 2: Yoshi’s Island

Donkey Kong Country

NES

Metroid

Metroid (Famicom Disc System)

Super Mario Bros.

Hopefully Nintendo brings its music app to the web and other devices, but remember you’ll need to be a Nintendo Switch Online or Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack subscriber to access it.

The announcement of Nintendo Music follows a flurry of reveals from Nintendo, though we’re still waiting for the Nintendo Switch 2 to be unveiled. In the meantime, Nintendo has released an interactive alarm clock called Alarmo, announced Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp Complete, and that the beloved Wii U game Xenoblade Chronicles X is coming to Nintendo Switch next year.

Up next: N64 Mature games list: every title you can play right now and expect to see

Adam Vjestica is The Shortcut’s Senior Editor. Formerly TechRadar’s Gaming Hardware Editor, Adam has also worked at Nintendo of Europe as a Content Marketing Editor, where he helped launch the Nintendo Switch. Follow him on X @ItsMrProducts.