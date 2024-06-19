Nintendo revealed a new section of its Virtual Console offering for Switch Online + Expansion Pack members, N64 Mature, a place where we’ll see adult-rated games released on the N64.

The N64 Mature games list already includes the excellent Perfect Dark and Turok Dinosaur Hunter, but what other titles can we expect to see in the future?

It isn’t too hard to predict, as the N64 only received 28 mature-rated games in total. However, there are some titles players will want to see more than others and some that are incredibly unlikely to appear.

N64 Mature games list

You’ll find the current lineup of N64 Mature games below, which are available to Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack subscribers.

Perfect Dark

Turok Dinosaur Hunter

N64 Mature games we could see

Here are all the N64 Mature games released for Nintendo’s classic console, which could make their way to the service soon. Standout titles that players will want to see include Conker’s Bad Fur Day, Resident Evil 2, and Hexen: Beyond Heretic.

Bio Freaks

Carmageddon 2

Conker's Bad Fur Day

Doom 64

Duke Nukem 64

Duke Nukem: Zero Hour

ECW Hardcore Revolution

Forsaken

Hexen: Beyond Heretic

Daikatana

Mace: The Dark Age

Mortal Kombat 4

Mortal Kombat Mythologies

Mortal Kombat Trilogy

Nightmare Creatures

Quake

Quake II

Resident Evil 2

Shadow Man

South Park

South Park Rally

South Park Chef's Luv Shack

Turok 2 Seeds of Evil

Turok 3 Shadow of Oblivion

Turok Rage Wars

War Gods

N64 Mature games we’re unlikely to see

There’s a good chance we won’t see a selection of titles due to licensing issues. Games that will likely be affected include ECW Hardcore Revolution, South Park, South Park Rally, and South Park Chef’s Luv Shake.

We’ve also seen some of the above games get remasters on Nintendo Switch, including Quake and Quake 2. However, the same can be said about Turok Dinosaur Hunter, which has still made its way to the Nintendo Switch Online: N64 Mature.

