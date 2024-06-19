N64 Mature games list: every title you can play right now and expect to see
Nintendo announced a new platform for its Virtual Console that focuses on mature rated games for N64
Nintendo revealed a new section of its Virtual Console offering for Switch Online + Expansion Pack members, N64 Mature, a place where we’ll see adult-rated games released on the N64.
The N64 Mature games list already includes the excellent Perfect Dark and Turok Dinosaur Hunter, but what other titles can we expect to see in the future?
It isn’t too hard to predict, as the N64 only received 28 mature-rated games in total. However, there are some titles players will want to see more than others and some that are incredibly unlikely to appear.
N64 Mature games list
You’ll find the current lineup of N64 Mature games below, which are available to Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack subscribers.
Perfect Dark
Turok Dinosaur Hunter
N64 Mature games we could see
Here are all the N64 Mature games released for Nintendo’s classic console, which could make their way to the service soon. Standout titles that players will want to see include Conker’s Bad Fur Day, Resident Evil 2, and Hexen: Beyond Heretic.
Bio Freaks
Carmageddon 2
Conker's Bad Fur Day
Doom 64
Duke Nukem 64
Duke Nukem: Zero Hour
ECW Hardcore Revolution
Forsaken
Hexen: Beyond Heretic
Daikatana
Mace: The Dark Age
Mortal Kombat 4
Mortal Kombat Mythologies
Mortal Kombat Trilogy
Nightmare Creatures
Quake
Quake II
Resident Evil 2
Shadow Man
South Park
South Park Rally
South Park Chef's Luv Shack
Turok 2 Seeds of Evil
Turok 3 Shadow of Oblivion
Turok Rage Wars
War Gods
N64 Mature games we’re unlikely to see
There’s a good chance we won’t see a selection of titles due to licensing issues. Games that will likely be affected include ECW Hardcore Revolution, South Park, South Park Rally, and South Park Chef’s Luv Shake.
We’ve also seen some of the above games get remasters on Nintendo Switch, including Quake and Quake 2. However, the same can be said about Turok Dinosaur Hunter, which has still made its way to the Nintendo Switch Online: N64 Mature.
