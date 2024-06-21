📈 Nintendo’s online service has improved dramatically since it launched

💰 It offers the best value out of the three main platforms and is a must-have for those who love classic games

👏 Nintendo finally has an online offering it can be proud of

💪 The service will only continue to improve when the Nintendo Switch 2 launches

Nintendo has rightly been chastised for its dated online offerings in the past. But with its Nintendo Switch Online service, it’s created something truly special which I can’t see myself unsubscribing from anytime soon.

After a rather glacial start to life, launching a year after the Nintendo Switch was already on sale, the matter-of-factly named Nintendo Switch Online service initially seemed like a cheap way to access online multiplayer in several of the best Switch games.

However, performance wasn’t always as reliable as it should be. Disconnects would happen often in Mario Kart 8 Deluxe; Super Smash Bros. Ultimate online wasn’t an enjoyable experience; and it was hard to pinpoint why users were paying for the same experience that had been free for over a year.

Walmart: Switch Online + Expansion Pack

Walmart: 12 months Switch Online

Nintendo also launched an app that would allow players to voice chat and also featured some game-specific features, like being able to purchase gear in Splatoon 2. Unsurprisingly, it never caught on with many players using Discord for voice chatting instead.

Slow and steady wins the race

But after those early missteps, Nintendo started to add serious value to its online service. The return of the Virtual Console gave subscribers access to classic NES and SNES games, which now support online multiplayer and various other improvements. Nintendo also added Game Boy games to the mix, without hiking up the very reasonable $19.99 for a 12-month membership.

Nintendo Switch Online members can also keep their data safe with cloud saves, and exclusive offers like Game Trials, being able to purchase select products like classic controllers, and access to member-only games like Tetris 99 made Nintendo’s entry-tier subscription well worth the money.

Insert Expansion Pack

But it’s the Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack tier that took things to another level. Not only do you get all the benefits above, but you can also enjoy a growing list of N64, Game Boy Advance, and Sega Genesis games. Nintendo also recently launched a N64 Mature games section.

What’s more, Nintendo also throws DLC for some of its biggest games. You can play the Mario Kart 8 Deluxe - Booster Course Pass, Animal Crossing: New Horizons - Happy Home Paradise, and the Splatoon 2: Octo Expansion. If you own any of those games, signing up for the Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack is a no-brainer as the Mario Kart 8 Deluxe DLC alone costs $24.99 and you’ll need to pay $19.99 for online access.

Moving forward

(Credit: The Shortcut/Nintendo)

But what excites me most about Nintendo’s online service is that, for once, it won’t be starting from scratch when it launches its next system, the Nintendo Switch 2. The company has already said it will ensure people can take their Nintendo Accounts with them, and with the Switch 2 widely tipped to be backward compatible, it means all of the games and Virtual Console titles will come, too.

There’s a good chance that Nintendo could offer more platforms in the future, owing to the increased power that the Switch 2 will likely offer. GameCube would be a real possibility, and we could see Nintendo strike a deal with more third-party publishers. Sega Dreamcast, anyone?

With a fantastic lineup of games and an extremely competitive price point compared to Sony and Microsoft’s entry-level subscription services (PS Plus Essential is $79.99 per year, and Xbox Game Pass Core is $59.99). It’s also the only subscription service that hasn’t increased in price, unlike the competition.

Nintendo’s service feels like great value, then, because it is – and it’s only going to get better.

Adam Vjestica is The Shortcut’s Senior Editor. Formerly TechRadar’s Gaming Hardware Editor, Adam has also worked at Nintendo of Europe as a Content Marketing Editor, where he helped launch the Nintendo Switch. Follow him on X @ItsMrProducts.