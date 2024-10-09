⏰ Nintendo has made an interactive alarm clock

We’re all still waiting patiently for the Nintendo Switch 2 to be announced, but the Kyoto-based company has revealed a new piece of hardware that no one saw coming: an interactive sound alarm clock.

Alarmo is aimed at Nintendo fans who want to wake up to iconic sounds and music from the best Switch games, including The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the World, Super Mario Odyssey, Pikmin 4, Ring Fit Adventure, and Splatoon 3. Additional titles will be added via free updates, including Mario Kart 8 Deluxe and Animal Crossing: New Horizons.

Alarmo, which costs $99.99 and is available exclusively to Nintendo Switch Online members before going on sale to the general public, features a motion sensor that can detect your body movements and respond to gestures. Move around as the alarm plays and you’ll hear sounds like coins being collected or ink-firing in Splatoon 3.

Nintendo’s little alarm clock includes other fun features such as hourly chimes, Sleepy Sounds themed to your chosen scene when you get into bed, and even a sleep pattern tracker that shows how much you moved around while snoozing.

Alarmo works with twin to king-sized beds, but you’ll have to position it so it’s facing the center of the bed, within arm’s reach, and no higher than eight inches from where you’re sleeping.

Unfortunately, Alarmo’s motion-sensing tech struggles if there’s more than one sleeper in the bed or pets, but there’s a Button Mode that lets it function more like a traditional alarm clock.

If you fancy waking up to the familiar sounds of Nintendo’s games, you can order Alarmo now at the My Nintendo Store.

