🆕 Two new games have joined the N64 Mature games app

👏 Turok 2: Seeds of Evil and Shadow Man join Perfect Dark and Turok Dinosaur Hunter

🤔 It means there are 24 possible games left for Nintendo to add

😢 However, some titles may never appear due to licensing issues

Nintendo has updated its N64 Mature games app, adding two new games for subscribers to enjoy just before Halloween.

We’ve been waiting patiently for new titles to join Perfect Dark and Turok Dinosaur Hunter since the N64 Mature app was launched in June, so it’s relief that Shadow Man and Turok 2: Seeds of Evil have now arrived to bolster the sparse lineup.

During its lifespan, only 28 mature games were released for the N64, leaving Nintendo with 24 games to bring to the service. However, some titles are unlikely to arrive due to licensing issues.

Fan favorite Conker’s Bad Fur Day will probably top everyone’s most wanted list, and it isn’t off the table even though the IP belongs to Microsoft. We’ve seen Nintendo bring GoldenEye 007, Banjo-Kazooie, and Banjo-Tooie to the Nintendo Switch Online, which means the Japanese company could strike up another deal with Microsoft to bring Conker’s Bad Fur Day to its N64 Mature games app.

Nintendo has slowly built its Nintendo Switch Online into one of the best online services. Subscribers can access a library of hundreds of NES, SNES, Game Boy, Game Boy Color, Game Boy Advance, Sega Genesis and N64 games, many of which include online multiplayer.

Whether you love it or loathe it, the wireless N64 controller is the best way to revisit the console’s classic titles. (Credit: Adam Vjestica/The Shortcut)

Nintendo also released console specific wireless controllers for the NES, SNES, Sega Geneisus and N64 for those looking for an authentic and more nostalgic experience.

Fans will hope Nintendo successfully transitions its online service to the Nintendo Switch 2, as the Japanese company has often had to start from scratch with each console generation.

Promisingly, Nintendo president Shuntaro Furukawa told shareholders in a Q&A meeting (thanks, Genki) that he wants to ensure a “smooth transition” for customers from the Switch, by allowing them to carry their Nintendo Accounts over to its next-generation console.

There are currently over 290 million Nintendo Accounts across console and mobile. Those accounts include your unique ID, past purchases, friends list, and digital content, which means if the Nintendo Switch 2 is backward compatible – which is more than likely – you’ll be able to access Switch games, DLC you’ve already paid for and all the Nintendo Switch Online games we currently enjoy.

Adam Vjestica is The Shortcut’s Senior Editor. Formerly TechRadar’s Gaming Hardware Editor, Adam has also worked at Nintendo of Europe as a Content Marketing Editor, where he helped launch the Nintendo Switch. Follow him on X @ItsMrProducts.