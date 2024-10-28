👀 Some people believe Nintendo could reveal the Nintendo Switch 2 soon

🔜 A reliable leaker hinted an announcement is imminent

🤔 However, we’ve had a lot of false dawns, including September and October

📆 Nintendo promised to unveil the console before the end of this fiscal year

A Nintendo Switch 2 reveal could take place in November, according to a reliable leaker. However, we’ve seen many predictions come and go with no sign of Nintendo’s Switch successor.

The latest Nintendo Switch 2 reveal prediction comes from Pyoro, a leaker with a solid track record. After locking their account months ago, users on the GamingLeaksAndRumors subreddit noticed Pyoro changed their name to the sideways-looking eyes emoji and their banner to a picture of Nintendo’s Alarmo.

Many believe that Nintendo could reveal the Nintendo Switch 2 before October 31 since this is the last week for the company to announce new products before its investor’s briefing. But with Black Friday rapidly approaching, Nintendo won’t want to dissuade any potential new customers, despite the console being almost eight years old.

Nintendo still has several big releases on the way, too, including Mario & Luigi: Brothership, Metroid Prime 4: Beyond, and Donkey Kong Country Returns HD, and just released Super Mario Party Jamboree and The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom.

But it’s obvious to anyone that the Switch 2 is imminent. Nintendo’s president Shuntaro Furukawa even made a statement on X back in May, saying: “This is Furukawa, President of Nintendo. We will make an announcement about the successor to Nintendo Switch within this fiscal year. It will have been over nine years since we announced the existence of Nintendo Switch back in March 2015.”

The Nintendo Switch 2 release is likely March 2025, but it could slip beyond that to May or April. Either way, it feels like a Nintendo Switch 2’s reveal is imminent. Let’s see if it happens this week.

