🆕 A new Nintendo Switch 2 game has been announced

🔜 Playtonic’s Yooka-Replaylee is coming to Nintendo’s next console

🗣️ The developer made the announcement on X

🤔 Nintendo still hasn’t officially unveiled its next system

Another week passes, and we’re still no closer to a Nintendo Switch 2 reveal. However, that hasn’t stopped one developer from confirming its next game is coming to the Switch successor.

Playtonic Games, creator of the upcoming Yooka-Replaylee posted on X: “As well as PC, Yooka-Replaylee WILL be on PS5, Xbox Series and... Nintendo.”

Notice how Playtonic didn’t say Nintendo Switch, suggesting the game isn’t capable of running on Nintendo’s current system, or is simply not being developed for it. It also, clearly, confirms that Yooka-Replaylee is coming to the Nintendo Switch 2, which seems to be the console’s actual name.

It is rather strange for an indie developer to hint that its next game is coming to Nintendo’s next system, which makes you think Nintendo must be close to revealing the Switch 2 soon.

Final Fantasy 14 director Naoki Yoshida recently said that the popular MMORPG could come to Nintendo Switch 2, and Pathea Games, the studio behind My Time At Portia, confirmed its next game My Time at Evershine is coming to “future Nintendo platforms yet to be announced”.

However, after missing an announcement in September and with October almost over, it seems like Nintendo is holding out as long as possible before it lifts the lid on what’s next.

Nintendo said it will reveal the Nintendo Switch 2 (if it’s even called that) within this fiscal year, which ends March 2025. Nintendo’s president Shuntaro Furukawa made a statement on X which said: “This is Furukawa, President of Nintendo. We will make an announcement about the successor to Nintendo Switch within this fiscal year. It will have been over nine years since we announced the existence of Nintendo Switch back in March 2015.”

The Japanese company may have to hurry things up, though. Leaks about the new Nintendo Switch 2 are surfacing, providing details on its codename, specs, and design.

Adam Vjestica is The Shortcut’s Senior Editor. Formerly TechRadar’s Gaming Hardware Editor, Adam has also worked at Nintendo of Europe as a Content Marketing Editor, where he helped launch the Nintendo Switch. Follow him on X @ItsMrProducts.