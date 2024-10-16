(Credit: The Shortcut/Nintendo)

Nintendo is keeping frustratingly quiet about its next console, which everyone believes will be called the Nintendo Switch 2. However, the console’s codename has now leaked: and it’s as strange as you might think.

A huge data leak from Pokémon developer Game Freak, as reported by Nintendo Life, included several codenames of upcoming Pokémon games and the internal codename of Nintendo’s next-gen system, “Ounce”.

To be clear, there’s zero chance the Nintendo Switch 2 will be called the Nintendo Ounce. Codenames are generally never final and rarely provide concrete details about what fans can expect. That would defeat the purpose.

History has shown that codenames don’t translate into how the console is named. The Nintendo GameCube was called “Dolphin”, the Wii was dubbed the “Revolution”, the Wii U was known internally as “Project Café”, and the Switch was “NX”. Neither of these codenames indicated what was to come, though the Wii proved to be a revolution in many respects.

The wait for Switch 2 continues

Nintendo said it would unveil the successor to the Switch during this fiscal year, but that announcement took place in May. It looked like we’d get a Nintendo Switch 2 reveal during September, but that’s been and gone. We’re now also halfway through October, with no announcement in sight.

That hasn’t stopped Nintendo from launching some new hardware. The Kyoto-based company released Alarmo, an interactive sound alarm clock. It’s a fun, playful creation, but it’s primarily designed for single people.

Nintendo also opened the Nintendo Museum earlier this month, though it’s in hot water with fans over its apparent use of PC emulation.

