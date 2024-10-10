⏰ Nintendo announced Alarmo, an interactive, sound alarm clock

💰 It costs $99.99 and is available for Nintendo Switch Online subscribers

🔜 It’ll go on general sale later on

😞 However, its motion-sensing tech only works when one person is in bed

Nintendo surprised everyone with its new interactive alarm clock, Alarmo. However, if you’re in a relationship, you may want to reconsider before you rush out to buy the latest quirky hardware from the Kyoto-based company.

Alarmo includes a motion sensor that responds to your movement as you awake from your slumber, but it won’t work properly if there’s more than one sleeper in the bed. That applies to those who like to snuggle up with their pets too.

Whether or not your partner would welcome the sounds of Nintendo’s iconic games into the bedroom is one thing, but it’s disappointing that Alarmo’s motion sensor won’t work unless you’re sleeping alone. Super-king or queen-sized beds are also not recommended.

Nintendo’s announcement video, which you can watch below, also only shows single people waking from a blissful night’s sleep, further cementing the point that Alarmo isn’t designed for couples.

Fortunately, Alarmo has a Button Mode that lets it function more like a traditional alarm clock. And many fans might pick up the device to enjoy its hourly, Nintendo-themed chimes. I’m admittedly tempted just by this feature alone.

However, if you’re currently in a relationship or have a pet that’s wormed its way onto your bed, Alarmo’s appeal is significantly reduced.

Alarmo is available now exclusively to Nintendo Switch Online members for $99.99. It’ll go on sale to the general public at a later date.

Few would have predicted we’d get an alarm clock before the Nintendo Switch 2, but we’re still waiting for Nintendo to reveal its next-gen console. It’s promised to unveil its Switch successor before the end of this fiscal year, which wraps up in March 2025.

