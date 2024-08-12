(Credit: The Shortcut/Nintendo)

🤯 You can breathe new life into your Nintendo Switch with these accessories

🤩 The Marseille mClassic improves how games look in Docked mode

👏 The Mobapad M6 HD beats the Joy-Con in every single way

🎮 And the Mobapad Chitu HD controller is better than Nintendo’s Pro controller

I’ve been playing my Nintendo Switch more than ever before recently – a surprising situation considering the hybrid console is almost eight years old. But it’s not just because I have a huge backlog of games to catch up on before the Nintendo Switch 2 releases. No, it’s partly down to these three Nintendo Switch accessories that have made my gaming experience better than ever.

Credit to Nintendo, though. It also hasn’t stopped releasing must-have games, even though we know the Switch 2 is imminent. With upcoming titles like The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom, Mario & Luigi: Brothership, Super Mario Party Jamboree, and Metroid Prime 4: Beyond, the company has ensured its console will go out with a bang.

If you want to inject new life into your Nintendo Switch – whether that’s improved visuals in Docked mode, a more comfortable experience in Handheld mode, or finding a superior alternative to the Nintendo Switch Pro Controller – you should grab these three Switch accessories below. You won’t be disappointed.

mClassic from Marseille upscaler

(Credit: The Shortcut/Nintendo)

Perhaps the biggest game changer out of the three Switch accessories you should buy is the mClassic from Marseille, a plug-and-play device that improves the visuals of the Nintendo Switch in a subtle but meaningful way. It’s something that I wish I had bought years ago, but the $85 price tag put me off.

I can confidently say the mClassic notably improves how the best Switch games look. It smooths out jaggies, reduces stair-stepping artifacts, and combats shimmering that can be distracting in games like The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom and Astral Chain.

It might not seem like it, but the mClassic goes a step beyond your TV’s built-in upscaler, and is a must-have for those who enjoy playing Switch games on the big screen.

Amazon: Marseille mClassic upscaler

Mobapad HD M6

(Credit: Adam Vjestica/The Shortcut)

The Mobapad HD M6 is the best Switch controller you can buy. It’s practically perfect, retaining all the features of the Joy-Con you’ve come to expect but with none of the compromises. The ergonomically designed controllers are a huge upgrade over the flat, diminutive Joy-Con, allowing you to play for hours without discomfort.

The sticks and buttons feel fantastic, too, and there’s even the option to swap to an octagonal gate if you want to replicate how Nintendo’s controllers used to feel back in the GameCube and Wii days.

Ultimately, though, the Mobapad HD M6 is compatible with every game – you can use them in games that require motion controls, lay back on the couch and play with them in split mode, and enjoy a more robust and comfortable controller overall. It’s easy to see why the controller earned a perfect score in my Mobapad HD M6 review.

Buy it now from Mobapad

Mobapad Chitu HD controller

(Credit: Adam Vjestica/The Shortcut)

Another Mobapad accessory worthy of The Shortcut’s Editor’s Choice award, the Chitu HD controller features everything you know and love about Nintendo’s official gamepad like amiibo and gyro support, but also has some welcomed additions.

Like the Mobapad M6 HD, it has Hall Effect sensors to avoid stick drift, gloriously clicky microswitch buttons, and a swappable D-Pad. It also has two back buttons, a turbo function, and the option to remap buttons however you like.

It feels and looks awfully similar to the Nintendo Switch Pro Controller – which is a good thing – but it’s slightly lighter and more satisfying to use over long periods. It could also be the perfect gamepad for Switch 2, as Nintendo’s next console is tipped to keep support for existing controllers. Check out my full Mobapad Chitu HD controller review for more.

Buy it now from Mobapad

Adam Vjestica is The Shortcut’s Senior Editor. Formerly TechRadar’s Gaming Hardware Editor, Adam has also worked at Nintendo of Europe as a Content Marketing Editor where he helped launch the Nintendo Switch. Follow him on X @ItsMrProducts.