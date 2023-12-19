(Credit: The Shortcut/Nintendo)

I've drifted away from playing the Switch in recent years, even though Nintendo has continued to release some truly exceptional games. Like many, Tears of the Kingdom brought me back for a good few hours. But despite its brilliance, I found it difficult to see past the game's dated visuals, especially the absence of anti-aliasing which resulted in constant shimmering.

However, after getting the urge to pick up Super Mario Bros. Wonder and revisit other titles I've missed, I took a punt on an $85 accessory that’s made the agonizing wait for Nintendo Switch 2 far easier to bear.

The mClassic from Marseille has been out for a while and I only wish I had picked it up sooner. It's a plug-and-play device that improves the visuals of the Nintendo Switch in a subtle but meaningful way. Simply plug it into the Switch dock’s HDMI port and USB port for power, and you’re good to go.

Not only can it upscale the Nintendo Switch from 1080p to 1440p, but it's the way it smooths out all those pesky jaggies and stair-stepping artifacts that frequent countless Switch games. It’s a huge improvement that you can only really appreciate in person.

Tears of the Kingdom with the mClassic disabled and enabled. (Credit: Adam Vjestica/The Shortcut)

The mClassic also improves the depth of field in games, making distant objects less jarring, and a tasteful sharpening filter is applied to clean up muddy textures.

Amazon: Marseille mClassic upscaler

The overall result is genuinely fantastic, making games like Astral Chain that were once difficult to enjoy on a 4K TV a pleasure to play. If you've bounced off the Switch, then, the mClassic from Marseille is well worth a try.

What's more, if you're into retro gaming, there's also a toggle to upscale 480p content to 1440p. You'll need a third-party legacy connection to HDMI converter, but it's a great way to replay classic games on your 4K TV.

Should you buy the mClassic upscaler for Switch?

Astral Chain with the mClassic enabled and disabled. (Credit: Adam Vjestica/The Shortcut)

You might be put off by the mClassic's $85 price tag, especially as most modern-day TVs do handle upscaling quite well. But it's well worth the asking price if you’ve found it difficult to enjoy Switch games now that the PS5 and Xbox Series X are established.

The mClassic upscaler has also reminded me why I'm so excited about the Nintendo Switch 2 in the first place. I'm okay with Nintendo not offering the same level of graphical fidelity as we see on PS5 and Xbox Series X – nor do I expect it to with a device that will double as a handheld console.

But if Nintendo can deliver better image quality and performance, that'll be enough for me. Some of the best Switch games like Mario Kart 8 Deluxe still look superb today, and Nintendo has a knack for getting the most out of its hardware and creating captivating artstyles. For now, though, I’ve got plenty of games to catch up on.