The Nintendo Museum opened its doors earlier this month, and it’s proven a popular destination for video game enthusiasts and fans of the Japanese company’s past and present work.

The gift shop has proven so popular, in fact, that Nintendo has limited certain items people can buy to dissuade attendees from reselling the Museum’s exclusive merchandise online.

However, a discovery from a Museum-goer hasn’t gone down well online, as it appears Nintendo might be using PC emulation to run some of its games. And that’s a problem.

As shared by ChrisMack32 on X, an attendee unplugged a SNES controller from one of the Nintendo Museum’s exhibits and was met with the familiar notification sound that plays whenever you connect or disconnect a USB device on Windows.

It strongly suggests that Nintendo is running some of its games on PC, which is rather ironic considering the Japanese company has been notoriously litigious against PC emulators and recently shutdown Ryujinx and Yuzu, two Nintendo Switch emulators.

You can see why some fans may find it hypocritical that Nintendo would use PC emulation in its Museum. If it was using its own form of emulation – like it has done in various forms on the Wii, Wii U, NES and SNES Mini, and Nintendo Switch – then that wouldn’t be an issue. It’s PC emulation, something that Nintendo strictly prohibits and actively shuts down, that has caused such an outcry.

Responding to the findings, one user on X said, “Friendly reminder that this is the same company trying to tell you emulation is illegal when it isn’t,” while another said “They're hypocrite [sic]. I thought they hated emulation.”

