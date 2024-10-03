🙌 The Nintendo Museum has opened its doors to visitors

The Nintendo Museum looks like a fantastic day out with family and friends, but you won’t be able to splash the cash with reckless abandon in the gift ship.

The Nintendo Museum, which is located in the company’s hometown of Kyoto, Japan, has begun limiting some gift shop items to one per person to dissuade attendees from reselling the Museum’s exclusive merchandise online.

Nintendo announced the restriction on its official X account, with a list of specific items that it believes are being purchased and flipped online. Some of the times include keychains, magnet collections, Hanafuda card sets, and controller cushions.

The gift shop inside Nintendo’s homage to its history includes all sorts of desirable items for collectors and fans. It’s a shame some people have seen their visit as an opportunity to profit, but it’s hardly a surprise these days.

Not everyone will be able to visit Japan, but people will still want to own a little piece of history or an exclusive decorative item that can’t be purchased anywhere else.

The PS5 Pro 30th Anniversary Edition is the latest piece of hot tech that is in limited supply but extremely high demand. Unlike in the US, UK, and Europe, Sony at least made the PS5 30th Anniversary harder to buy in Japan.

If you are lucky enough to make the trip to Kyoto, visitors can expect to see all sorts of memorabilia and products from Nintendo’s past and present, as well as partake in fun activities like playing games with giant controllers, competing against others in a laser clay bowling alley, and much more.

Tickets for the Nintendo Museum cost 3,300 yen (around $20) for adults, 2,200 yen for teens (around $15), and 1,100 yen for children (around $7). Pre-schoolers can enter for free. If you’d like to go, tickets can be reserved right now.

Museum trips aside, we’re all patiently waiting for Nintendo to announce its next console. The Nintendo Switch 2 reveal could take place this month, as Nintendo has promised it will announce its Switch successor before the end of this fiscal year.

