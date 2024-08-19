👀 Nintendo is showing off its official Museum in Kyoto, Japan today

💨 You can tune in for a 10 minute whistle-stop tour

🍂 The Musuem opens during the fall of this year

✋ No Nintendo Switch 2 or game announcements will take place

Nintendo is giving fans an exclusive online tour of its new Nintendo Museum, that is scheduled to open in the fall of 2024 in Kyoto, Japan.

The Nintendo Museum Direct will last roughly 10 minutes and should give interested visitors a good idea of what to expect should they want to see it in person for themselves.

In a bid to manage expectations, Nintendo has stressed that no game announcements or mention of the Nintendo Switch 2 will be made during the presentation – just in case you were wondering.

The Nintendo Museum Direct goes live today at 3pm PT / 6pm ET / 11pm BST / 12am CEST. You can watch it below.

When will we see the Nintendo Switch 2?

Nintendo continues to play coy with its new console, but its promised to share an update on the successor to the Switch this fiscal year, which ends March 2025.

Nintendo will probably hold a dedicated Nintendo Direct presentation in September – something which it’s done for the last eight years – which could finally provide our first look at the Nintendo Switch 2 console.

This would be the same month we expect to see Sony start PS5 Pro pre-orders, and, even if Sony launches first, we expect the PS5 Pro console to be more powerful than the Nintendo Switch 2. With Sony rumored to launch a PSP 2 handheld in late 2025, basically flanking the Switch 2, we’re hoping Nintendo brings its triple-A game.

For now, fans will have to make do with a whistle-stop tour of the Nintendo Museum which, let’s be honest, is bound to be pretty cool.

Adam Vjestica is The Shortcut’s Senior Editor. Formerly TechRadar’s Gaming Hardware Editor, Adam has also worked at Nintendo of Europe as a Content Marketing Editor, where he helped launch the Nintendo Switch. Follow him on X @ItsMrProducts.