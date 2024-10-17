🤩 The Analogue 3D is a remaining of the N64

Decades after its 1997 European release, the N64 remains my favorite console ever. Nothing else has come close, but it’s fair to say the Nintendo 64 has become harder to enjoy these days. Modern displays don’t do the console’s composite 480p output any favors, but the Analogue 3D is about to change that.

Dubbed as a “reimagining of the N64”, the Analogue 3D plays original cartridges in 4K resolution. That’s a 10x increase over 480p. And there’s so much more.

The Analogue 3D is region-free so you can play N64 games from any territory; it’s equipped with WiFi and Bluetooth support (hello, wireless controllers); and doesn’t rely on any emulation whatsoever. You hear that, Nintendo?

If that wasn’t enough, the Analogue 3D includes original display modes that transform your HDTV into a convincing CRT display. That’s crucial, as developers designed games around the limitations and quirks of CRT TVs, which are harshly exposed by modern flat-panel displays.

The console also retains the N64’s signature four-player controller ports, allowing you to relive the glory days of multiplayer gaming. Grab three friends and your original controllers, pop in GoldenEye 007, WWF No Mercy, or Mario Tennis, and prepare for hours of entertainment.

Analogue has created a custom OS for its console called “3DOS”, which lets you take screenshots, create save states, and tinker with various settings like button mapping. The company has also teamed up with 8BitDo to create a modern take on the classic N64 controller, complete with Hall Effect joysticks to combat drift. It’s sold separately for $39.99.

Analogue 3D release date

If you’re desperate to get your hands on the Analogue 3D like I am, the Analogue 3D release date is Q1 2025. That’s rather vague, but it means the console should be released between January 1, 2025, and March 31, 2025.

Analogue 3D price

The Analogue 3D price is $249.99, which is cheaper than expected considering the Analogue Pocket costs $219.99. Analogue told IGN that “the MSRP we achieved for Analogue 3D required… a heroic effort,” and it’s why the console doesn’t support openFPGA.

Analogue 3D: pre-order date

A 4K N64 is bound to be popular with retro enthusiasts and gamers who grew up with Nintendo’s console, so expect the Analogue 3D to sell out fast. The pre-order date is October 21, 8am PDT / 11am EDT / 4pm BST / 5pm CEST. It’s being sold exclusively from Analogue’s website.

Analogue 3D specs

Compatibility

Original N64 game cartridges

100% compatibility

Region free

Compatible with original accessories

Original style N64 cartridge slot

Expansion Pak support (built-in)

Video

4K HDMI output

NTSC & PAL Support

Lag-free, zero signal degradation

Original Display Modes (CRT & PVM models)

Variable refresh rate

8BitDo 64 Controller

$39.99 (sold separately, not included with Analogue 3D)

Compatible with Analogue 3D, Switch, Windows, Android

D-input and S-input modes

Vibration support with Analogue 3D and Switch

Turbo function

HALL-effect joystick

Features

2x USB ports / charging / wired support

SD card slot including a 16GB SD card

Dual-band WiFi with OTA wireless

3DOS updating

Bluetooth Classic and LE

4 original-style controller ports

Up to 4 players supported (wireless & wired)

8BitDo 64 Controller updating via Analogue 3D System (wired)

3DOS (4K)

220k LE Intel Cyclone 10GX

Audio

48KHz 16-bit PCM audio

Colors

Black or White

Dimensions & Weight

180mm length

230mm width

49mm height

837g

What's in the Box

Analogue 3D

HDMI Cable

USB Cable

Worldwide USB-C Power Supply [GaN, PD 3.0, 30W, 100-240v, 50/60hz, USA/JPN plug-type]

If you’ve got a soft spot for the N64, the Analogue 3D sounds like a dream come true. We’ll have to wait and see whether it delivers on its lofty promises but as a diehard Nintendo 64 fan, I’m more than a little excited.

Adam Vjestica is The Shortcut’s Senior Editor. Formerly TechRadar’s Gaming Hardware Editor, Adam has also worked at Nintendo of Europe as a Content Marketing Editor, where he helped launch the Nintendo Switch. Follow him on X @ItsMrProducts.