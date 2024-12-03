👀 New images have reportedly leaked of the Nintendo Switch 2 Joy-Con controllers

🏭 They come from a Chinese factory and match the design that appeared in September

👏 The controllers feature larger SL/RL buttons, an additional trigger button and a more ergonomic design

📆 A Nintendo Switch 2 reveal is likely to place in January, 2025

With Nintendo holding steadfast on revealing the Nintendo Switch 2, it isn’t surprising that another leak has occurred that potentially shows the console’s new Joy-Con controllers in all their glory.

The pictures come from the Chinese website Bilibili, and were reportedly taken in a factory where the Nintendo Switch 2 is being manufacturer. While it’s impossible to verify the validity of these photos, they look convincing.

While initially the Joy-Con look identical to the white Joy-Con that comes with the Nintendo Switch OLED, there are some key differences. The most noticeable difference is the larger SL/SR buttons, which are tiny on the current Joy-Con.

(Credit: Bilibili)

The Nintendo Switch 2 Joy-Con also features a new trigger button and a more ergonomic, curved design. It looks like the new Joy-Con has IR sensors or cameras on the bottom, too, which is something that is featured on the right Nintendo Switch Joy-Con but basically never used.

The new Nintendo Switch 2 leak matches the design leak we previously saw back in September and shows that Nintendo will face an uphill battle to keep its next console under wraps the longer it takes to announce it.

With Christmas fast approaching and the holiday season well underway, Nintendo will want to maximize sales of the Switch before officially revealing its successor. Don’t expect an announcement to take this place in December, then, but January could be the month we finally see what Nintendo has up its sleeve.

