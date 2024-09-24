🤔 More evidence points to the recent Nintendo Switch leak being real

👀 The tech experts at Digital Foundry believe the latest leaks

📆 Nintendo Switch 2 is due to be revealed before March 2025

🔜 Nintendo may want to announce it before any more details are revealed

A recent Nintendo Switch leak laid the console’s specs and design bare for all to see, though it was unclear whether the information and photos were real.

However, according to the tech experts at Digital Foundry, the photos that include actual hardware are “almost certainly real” and give us our first real evidence of what Nintendo has in store with its Switch successor.

In an article and video on Eurogamer, Digital Foundry chief Richard Leadbetter explains that thanks to tracking shipping manifests out of Taiwan, much of the Nintendo Switch 2’s technical makeup has been determined. It makes the specs of the console likely to be accurate, or at least as accurate as they may have been in October 2023.

Leadbetter believes the console will indeed have an eight-inch screen, a larger form factor, and new Joy-Con controllers that attach via magnetic rails, as reports previously suggested.

What seems to have swayed Leadbetter on the validity of the latest Nintendo Switch 2 leak is the photo below where we can see the internals of the console.

Speaking to IGN, Leadbetter also said: “It's right to have a degree of skepticism about this leak because there's nothing to stop someone 3D printing up a fake casing.

“However, faking a convincing motherboard would require a degree of technical knowledge that I'd put beyond even the most elaborate hoax. It would be easier simply not to fake a board at all and to make the printed components look a lot more genuine.

“Then there's the fact that everything shown on that board is a match for the latest and most accurate leaks based on Taiwan shipping manifests, accumulated by the ardent sleuths on the Famiboards forum.”

For those wondering whether Nintendo Switch 2 will be backward compatible, Leadbetter says there are “strong hints that original Switch media is also supported”, which would be a huge selling point for those who have invested heavily in Nintendo’s console.

Nintendo has said it will announce its new console before the end of this financial year, which ends March 2025. A Nintendo Switch reveal is still predicted to take place this month, as Nintendo has held a Direct presentation for the last eight years running.

