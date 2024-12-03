🎮 Not every game is playing nice with the PS5 Pro

😢 Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora and Star Wars Outlaws are the latest titles to exhibit issues

👎 Other games have been flagged as looking or running worse on PS5 Pro

🤷‍♂️ It’s led to some players plugging in their original PS5 over the Pro

The PS5 Pro has delivered some excellent results in several PS5 Pro enhanced games. However, there’s been a surprising amount of titles that actually run worse on Sony’s new console.

Silent Hill 2 and Star Wars Jedi: Survivor were two titles that haven’t transitioned smoothly over to the new PS5 Pro, and now more games have exhibited issues.

As highlighted by the tech experts of Digital Foundry, Star Wars Outlaws and Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora have been patched for the PS5 Pro, but both games produce distracting shimmering and a downgrade in image quality on PlayStation 5 Pro.

Digital Foundry’s Richard Leadbetter touched on Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora and said, “The sort of flickering shadows, there’s something really odd going on there. And obviously the foliage side of things, the shimmer on foliage seems to be a PSSR issue.”

The main issue with some of the PS5 Pro enhanced games released is that users aren’t being provided with the option to turn off PSSR – Sony’s PlayStation Spectral Super Resolution – which is causing issues. After countless complaints, developers removed PSSR from Silent Hill 2’s PS5 Pro performance mode, fixing the update.

According to Digital Foundry’s Alex Battaglia, “PSSR isn’t acquitting itself well at lower resolution and titles with ray traced lighting effects,” which both Star Wars Outlaws and Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora use.

The puzzling thing is why developers are updating a game for PS5 Pro, and releasing it even with these problems present. Gamers are then stuck with a worse looking or performing version of a game on their $699 console, which only makes things more frustrating.

It led to Washington Post reporter Gene Park posting on X that he was going to plug in his base PS5 back in to play the new Star Wars Outlaws update as the game currently looks worse on PlayStation 5 Pro.

The PS5 Pro released on November 7 for $699.99. The console does not come with a disc drive or vertical stand, but it does at least include an extra terabyte of storage over the PS5 Slim. Check out our PS5 Pro review for our verdict.

Adam Vjestica is The Shortcut’s Senior Editor. Formerly TechRadar’s Gaming Hardware Editor, Adam has also worked at Nintendo of Europe as a Content Marketing Editor, where he helped launch the Nintendo Switch. Follow him on X @ItsMrProducts.