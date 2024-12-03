(Credit: Adam Vjestica/The Shortcut

🙌 Five PS5 themes are now available for everyone to try

🥰 They’re based on Sony’s classic PlayStation consoles

🎶 The themes add a new background and UI sounds

😢 Sadly, they’re only available for a limited time

Boot up your PS5, and you’ll be greeted with a new system update that finally brings dynamic themes to Sony’s console. However, they’re only available for a limited time.

To celebrate PlayStation’s 30th Anniversary, Sony has introduced five PS5 themes from users to choose from, each of which are inspired by the Japanese company’s classic consoles.

After the update is installed, the classic PSOne boot screen will show when your PS5 turns on. A notification then appears saying:

“3 December 2024 marks the anniversary of the launch of the PlayStation 30 years ago. “To celebrate the 30th anniversary of PlayStation, for a limited time, we’ve added a few touches to take you on a journey through PlayStation’s history. Celebrate with us by selecting a design from one of the previous generations of Playstation. You can also chance it back to the standard PS5 design.”

From here, you can choose between five PS5 themes: a 30th Anniversary theme, a PlayStation theme, a PS2 theme, a PS3 theme, and a PS4 theme. To change the themes, simply head to the new PlayStation 30th Anniversary menu in the Settings.

(Credit: The Shortcut)

Depending on which theme you choose, you’ll see a new top banner that pays tribute to the original UI of the console of your choosing, complete with navigation sounds. The PS3 is particularly nostalgic, as the PS5’s UI takes inspiration from the console’s excellent XMB menu (Cross Menu Bar).

While it’s fantastic to see some proper themes on PS5 – and proves that Sony can implement PlayStation 5 themes if it wants to – the Anniversary designs are only available for a limited time only.

We’ll have to wait and see whether Sony finally gives in to demand and brings themes to its console, after previously introducing dynamic themes on PS3, PS4 and PS Vita.

