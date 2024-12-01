(Credit: The Shortcut)

📈 The PS5 Disc Drive is in high demand as more digital consoles are sold

😤 After the PS5 Pro was revealed, scalpers saw an opportunity to make some money

🥲 Sony has since sold thousands of PS5 30th Anniversary Edition consoles, which includes the PS5 Slim Digital Edition

💰 Having the PS5 Disc Drive will save you money in the long run, which is why we’re keeping an eye out for any restocks

Ever since the PS5 Pro was announced, the PS5 Disc Drive has been extremely hard to buy. The $79.99 accessory attaches to the PlayStation 5 Slim and Sony’s new PlayStation 5 Pro, letting you play physical games and 4K Blu-rays. However, finding a PS5 Disc Drive restock has been tough as scalpers seized the opportunity to create a supply vacuum.

The situation has only gotten worse since Sony revealed the PS5 30th Anniversary Edition. The console comes with a gray PSOne-themed disc drive cover, but unfortunately it feels like a cruel joke right now as most people won’t be able to find the PS5 Disc Drive.

How to get PS5 Disc Drive restock alerts

Your best chance of securing the PS5 Disc Drive when it comes back in stock is to sign up for our instant alerts by following Matt Swider on X. Make sure you turn on notifications. It’ll look like this:

The problem is even worse in the UK where I live, to where it’s put me off buying the PS5 Pro as I still have disc copies of games that have now been PS5 Pro enhanced. The best Black Friday PS5 deals also highlight the price disparity between physical and digital games. Physical games remain significantly cheaper overall, so it pays in the long run to have the disc drive.

PS5 Disc Drive restock: which retailers to check

Right now, the PS5 Disc Drive is sold out at Walmart, Best Buy, Amazon and Sony’s PlayStation Direct store. GameStop appears to have some units in stock, but it entirely depends on your location, as you need to verify your address.

It’s worth revisiting these retailers now and then, as we saw a PS5 Disc Drive restock in October. However, Sony needs to step up and deliver more units, especially as it will have sold thousands of PS5 30th Anniversary consoles, which is digital only.

The easiest way to be notified when a PS5 Disc Drive restock takes place is to follow Matt Swider on X and turn notifications on. We’ll let you know as soon as it’s back in stock and help you secure the popular PlayStation 5 accessory without paying over the odds.

Adam Vjestica is The Shortcut’s Senior Editor. Formerly TechRadar’s Gaming Hardware Editor, Adam has also worked at Nintendo of Europe as a Content Marketing Editor, where he helped launch the Nintendo Switch. Follow him on X @ItsMrProducts.