The PS5 30th Anniversary Edition console is bound to be one of the most wanted items during Cyber Monday. The tasteful tribute to the first ever PlayStation swaps the white, futuristic color scheme of the PS5 Slim for a classic, iconic gray hue. Sony even created PSOne-styled accessories like the DualSense controller, PlayStation Portal and DualSense Edge.

Perhaps predictably then, the retro-styled PlayStation 5 Slim has sold out fast whenever stock has appeared. However, there’s a good chance we could see a PS5 30th Anniversary Cyber Monday restock.

We recently got confirmation that the Best Buy Drops app will restock the PS5 30th Anniversary Edition and the PS5 30th Anniversary controller on Cyber Monday, December 2. And it means other retailers could have more inventory, too.

Best Buy: PS5 30th Anniversary

Walmart: PS5 30th Anniversary

Amazon: PS5 30th Anniversary

Target: PS5 30th Anniversary

Sam's Club: PS5 30th Anniversary

PlayStation Direct: PS5 30th Anniversary

How to get PS5 30th Anniversary Black Friday restock alerts

Get our instant alerts: Your best chance to find the PS5 30 Anniversary gear in stock is to follow Matt Swider on X – and turn on notifications.

According to our PS5 restock expert Matt Swider, “Since Best Buy is confirmed to have a PS5 30th Anniversary console and controller restock on Monday, there’s a very good chance that other retailers like Walmart and Amazon will follow with their own restocks,” said our PS5 restock expert, Matt Swider.

Matt also believes that, because of the success of the PS5 30th Anniversary Edition, Sony will be keen to deliver more stock to retailers.

“Unlike the 12,300 PS5 Pro 30th Anniversary consoles out there, the PS5 30th Anniversary Edition isn’t limited in quantity, so Sony can just make more. And I suspect they will for the time being, given how well it’s selling,” Matt explains.

PS5 30th Anniversary Cyber Monday restock time

We already know that Best Buy is offering a PS5 30th Anniversary Cyber Monday restock on its Best Buy Drops app on December 2, 2024. The PS5 30th Anniversary controller will also be available if you’d like to celebrate PlayStation’s birthday with just the special gamepad.

Best Buy Drops usually start at 11am ET on the day the product is listed to drop, but instead of clock watching, we’ll post an update on X as soon as stock is live, so make sure you follow Matt Swider on X and turn on notifications.

Best Buy Drops: Anniversary console

Best Buy Drops: Anniversary controller

Two other retailers that we predict might have a PS5 30th Anniversary Cyber Monday restock are Walmart and Amazon. As Matt mentioned in our PS5 30th Anniversary Black Friday restock, “Retailers have a tactic of waiting until the end to ensure you quickly check out with your PS5 30th Anniversary console... and whatever you had in your shopping cart along with you. It’s sneaky, but very effective.”

PlayStation Direct is another good place to check if Walmart and Amazon are fresh out of stock. Remember that you’ll need to have a PlayStation Network account if you want to purchase one. You don’t need to be a PS Plus subscriber, which comes with monthly PS Plus free games, but you often get free express shipping if you are.

Other PS5 30th Anniversary Cyber Monday restocks

The last retailer on our list – simply because it’s luck of the draw most of the time – is Sam’s Club. We’ve observed that stock can sell out in under three minutes and as Matt points out, Sam’s Club has a habit of launching its deals at 1am ET (midnight in Central Time zone), which isn’t ideal.

PS5 Pro 30th Anniversary Cyber Monday restock

Sadly, unlike the PS5 30th Anniversary Edition console and PS5 30th Anniversary controller, there’s no chance a PS5 Pro 30th Anniversary Edition restock will take place this Cyber Monday.

Sony only produced 12,300 units of the PS5 Pro 30th Anniversary Edition, which means it won’t be appearing at any retailers in the future.

Fortunately, The Shortcut has secured one of the elusive PS5 Pro 30th Anniversary Edition console bundles, and we’re planning on giving it away to one lucky subscriber soon, so stay tuned and make sure you follow Matt Swider X.

