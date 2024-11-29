(Credit: The Shortcut)

🥳 The PS5 30th Anniversary Edition console might be restocked soon

🤔 Walmart and PlayStation Direct are the most likely to have new stock

👀 However, it’s worth monitoring Sam’s Club too

🚨 Restocks are likely to go live towards the end of Black Friday and Cyber Monday

Sony’s PS5 30th Anniversary Edition console has been in high demand. The retro-styled PlayStation 5 Slim and accessories have sold out fast whenever stock has been available – but could we see a PS5 30th Anniversary Black Friday restock this weekend?

According to our PS5 restock expert Matt Swider, who has helped thousands of people secure Sony’s console without paying over the odds, there’s a chance. Many retailers like to hold on to inventory for key moments, like Black Friday and Cyber Monday, often releasing stock towards the end of the sales period.

“They have a tactic of waiting until the end to ensure you quickly check out with your PS5 30th Anniversary console... and whatever you had in your shopping cart along with you,” Matt explains. “It’s sneaky, but very effective.”

How to get PS5 30th Anniversary Black Friday restock alerts

PS5 30th Anniversary Black Friday restock time

The two retailers that might have a PS5 30th Anniversary Black Friday restock are Walmart and PlayStation Direct, according to Matt.

“Walmart likes to do 9pm ET – they did it last time. But they’ve also done afternoons (3pm ET) prior to that,” said Matt. “PlayStation Direct is also rumored to have more inventory of the PS Portal this week, and I hope they have everything all at once if that turns out to be true.”

Remember: if you do plan on using PlayStation Direct, you’ll need to have a PlayStation Network account. You don’t need to be a PS Plus subscriber, which comes with monthly PS Plus free games, to place an order, but one perk is that it often enables express free shipping at checkout.

Don’t be disheartened if you end up in a virtual queue on Sony’s website. It’ll immediately tell you that there’s more than an hour to wait, but that’s just the default message and the time will drop quickly. It’s also worth having the website open on multiple devices to give yourself the best chance of getting in.

Other PS5 30th Anniversary Black Friday restocks

One other retailer that might be worth keeping tabs on is Sam’s Club, but be aware that stock usually sells out extremely fast, often under three minutes. Matt says that Sam’s Club has a habit of launching its deals at 1am ET (midnight in Central Time zone) but admits “it’s been harder to predict” when Sam’s Club drops its deals.

PS5 Pro 30th Anniversary Black Friday restock

Don’t expect to see the PS5 Pro 30th Anniversary Edition at any retailer. (Credit: Matt Swider/The Shortcut)

Unfortunately, while there’s still a chance you’ll be able to buy a PS5 30th Anniversary Edition console and PS5 30th Anniversary controller, don’t hold out any hope for a PS5 Pro 30th Anniversary Edition restock this Black Friday.

Sony’s limited edition console bundle was exactly as described: limited. Only 12,300 units were produced, which means you won’t be able to purchase a PS5 Pro 30th Anniversary bundle unless it’s from a reseller. And even then, expect to buy an extortionate amount and way over the original $999.99 price tag.

Adam Vjestica is The Shortcut’s Senior Editor. Formerly TechRadar’s Gaming Hardware Editor, Adam has also worked at Nintendo of Europe as a Content Marketing Editor, where he helped launch the Nintendo Switch. Follow him on X @ItsMrProducts.