(Credit: The Shortcut)

👏 Now’s the perfect time to save on PS5 games, accessories and hardware

🥳 We’ve rounded up the best Black Friday PS5 deals at Walmart

🚨 Some of the deals will sell out fast, so don’t wait around

🎄 It’s a great chance to get a PS5 in time for Christmas

The best PS5 deals at Walmart this Black Friday aren’t just reserved to the odd game or two. You can save big on PlayStation hardware, accessories and the latest titles for Sony’s console.

We’ve rounded up the very best Walmart Black Friday deals to save you time – and crucially – money. Make sure you revisit this page regularly as we’ll add new deals when we see them, and don’t forget to drop Matt Swider a follow on X so you don’t miss out on the best deals.

Walmart Black Friday deals quick links

PS5 console deals

(Credit: The Shortcut)

PS5 controller deals

(Credit: The Shortcut)

PS5 headset deals

(Credit: The Shortcut)

PS5 games

(Credit: The Shortcut)

Adam Vjestica is The Shortcut’s Senior Editor. Formerly TechRadar’s Gaming Hardware Editor, Adam has also worked at Nintendo of Europe as a Content Marketing Editor, where he helped launch the Nintendo Switch. Follow him on X @ItsMrProducts.