Best Black Friday PS5 deals at Walmart: save big on Sony's console and games
Don't miss your chance to save on PS5 games and accessories at Walmart this Black Friday
👏 Now’s the perfect time to save on PS5 games, accessories and hardware
🥳 We’ve rounded up the best Black Friday PS5 deals at Walmart
🚨 Some of the deals will sell out fast, so don’t wait around
🎄 It’s a great chance to get a PS5 in time for Christmas
The best PS5 deals at Walmart this Black Friday aren’t just reserved to the odd game or two. You can save big on PlayStation hardware, accessories and the latest titles for Sony’s console.
We've rounded up the very best Walmart Black Friday deals to save you time – and crucially – money.
Walmart Black Friday deals quick links
PS5 console deals
PS5 Pro + extra controller + MightySkins Custom Skin Code Voucher Bundle - $799.99
PS5 Slim Disc Edition with extra DualSense controller - $474.98 (was $569.98)
PS5 Slim Disc Edition wth Fortnite Cobalt Star Bundle - $424 (was $499.99)
PS5 Slim Digital Edition with Fortnite Cobalt Star Bundle - $374 (was $449.99)
PS5 Slim Disc Edition with Fortnite Cobalt Star Bundle + Cosmic Red controller - $479.99
PS5 Slim Disc Edition with Call of Duty: Black Ops 6, Chroma Pearl Controller and MightySkins Voucher Bundle - $629.99
PS5 Slim Disc Edition - $424 (was $499)
PS5 Slim Digital Edition - $374 (was $449.99)
PS5 Slim Disc Edition with NBA 2K25 + Cosmic Red controller - $479.98 (was $574.98)
PSVR 2 Horizon Call of the Mountain bundle - $349 (was $599.99)
PlayStation Portal - $199 (was $199.99)
PS5 controller deals
PS5 DualSense Edge - $189 (was $199)
PS5 controllers (various colors) - $54 (was $74.99)
DualSense Chroma Pearl - $59 (was $79.99)
PS5 Access controller - $59 (was $89.99)
Backbone One PlayStation Edition USB-C - $69 (was $99)
Backbone One PlayStation Edition Lightning - $69 (was $99)
PS5 headset deals
PlayStation Pluse Elite Wireless Headset - $129 (was $149.99)
Sony INZONE H9 Noise Cancelling Headset - $198 (was $299.99)
UHM Wireless Gaming Headset - $33.56 (was $95.99)
Turtle Beach Recon 70 Headset - $20 (was $39.95)
Turtle Beach Recon 200 Gen 2 Headset (Black) - $44.99 (was $59.95)
Turtle Beach Recon 200 Gen 2 Headset (White) - $44.99 (was $59.95)
PS5 games
Astro Bot - $49 (was $59.99)
Rise of the Ronin - $30 (was $69.99)
Gran Turismo 7 - $29.97 (was $69.99)
Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales - $30 (was $69)
God of War Ragnarok - $30 (was $69.99)
The Last of Us Part 1 - $29.97 (was $69.99)
Mortal Kombat 1 - $30 (was $49.94)
Hogwarts Legacy - $30 (was $69)
Tekken 8 - $30 (was $49.94)
Helldivers 2 - $30 (was $39.99)
NBA 2K25 - $30 (was $69)
Madden NFL 25 - $30 (was $69)
EA Sports College Football 25 - $30 (was $69)
EA Sports FC 25 - $30 (was $69)
Forspoken - $14.97 (was $51.76)
Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero - $49.94 (was $69)
Undisputed - $39.88 (was $59.99)
Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora - $39.99 (was $49.97)
Star Wars Jedi: Survivor - $30 (was $69.99)
Five Nights at Freddy’s Help Wanted 2 - $30 (was $39.88)
Call of Duty Black Ops 6 + College Football 25 - $99.99 (was $139.98)
Adam Vjestica is The Shortcut’s Senior Editor. Formerly TechRadar’s Gaming Hardware Editor, Adam has also worked at Nintendo of Europe as a Content Marketing Editor, where he helped launch the Nintendo Switch. Follow him on X @ItsMrProducts.