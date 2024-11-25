Best Walmart Black Friday deals 2024: don't miss these fantastic offers
You can save big at Walmart with these brilliant Black Friday deals
💰 Walmart’s Black Friday deals are now live
👇 We’ve rounded up the very best deals right here to save you time
🤯 Highlights include PS5 controllers for $54 and a 65-inch TV for $228
👏 A Walmart+ annual membership is also 50% off
The best Walmart Black Friday deals go live today at 5pm ET / 2pm PT, and it’s the perfect opportunity to snag the latest tech, video games, and holiday gifts for less.
Like every big sales event, we’re here to help you find the best Black Friday deals, so you don’t have to scour Walmart’s website searching for every tempting offer.
Whether you’re looking for a new pair of headphones, the latest Apple devices, a PS5 Slim, or a brand-new appliance, we’ve got you covered. You’ll find quick links to each deals category and a roundup of our favorite offers.
Walmart Black Friday deals quick links
Get 50% off Walmart+
You can get access to early Black Friday deals, free shipping, delivery, gas discounts and more with Walmart+. A membership is currently 50%, and well worth it if you’re someone who shops at Walmart regularly.
Walmart+ one year subscription - $49 (was $98)
Gaming deals
PlayStation 5 deals
PS5 Slim with extra DualSense controller - $474.98 (was $569.98)
PS5 Slim Digital Edition - $374 (was $449.99)
PS5 controllers (various colors) - $54 (was $74.99)
PS5 Pulse 3D Wireless Headset Grey Camouflage - $84.99 (was $98.95)
PlayStation Portal - $199 (was $199.99)
Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 - $30 (was $69.99)
NBA 2K25 - $30 (was $69)
Madden NFL 25 - $30 (was $69)
EA Sports College Football 25 - $30 (was $69)
EA Sports FC 25 - $30 (was $69)
Nintendo Switch deals
Nintendo Switch Mario Kart 8 Deluxe bundle - $249 (was $299)
Nintendo Switch Pro Controller - $49 (was $69)
Nintendo Switch Joy-Con Neon Red / Neon Blue - $59 (was $79)
The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom - $30 (was $69)
Super Mario Odyssey - $30 (was $59.99)
Super Smash Bros. Ultimate - $42.99 (was $56.99)
Hogwarts Legacy - $30 (was $59.99)
Xbox deals
Xbox Wireless Controller Carbon Black - $45 (was $54)
EA Sports College Football 25 - $30 (was $69)
Gaming laptop deals
Asus ROG Strix G17 17.3-inch FHD 144Hz Gaming Laptop - $1,199 (was $1,599)
Gaming monitor deals
Acer Nitro 27-inch Curved Full HD 180Hz Gaming Monitor - $109
KOORUI 34-inch ultra curved gaming monitor - $239.99 (was $439.99)
Gaming chair deals
LEGO & toy deals
LEGO deals
LEGO Marvel Infinity Gauntlet Set - $45 (was $79.99)
LEGO Harry Potter Hogwarts Express & Hogsmeade Station - $70 (was $129.99)
LEGO Ideas The Office US TV Show - $70 (was $120)
LEGO Harry Potter The Battle of Hogwarts - $45 (was $79.99)
LEGO Star Wars Ahsoka Tano’s T-6 Jedi Shuttle - $45 (was $79.95)
Toy deals
Sesame Street Tickle Me Elmo - $15 (was $24.99)
Ford Bronco Rapto Ride on Toy Truck - $299.99 (was $499.99)
Ticket to Ride Board Game - $25 (was $43.97)
Barbie Pets Stroll & Play Pups Playset - $10 (was $21.88)
TV deals
TCL 65-inch Class S4 4K UHD HDR LED Smart TV - $228 (was $378)
TCL 43-inch Class Q5 4K HDR QLED Smart TV - $178 (was $248)
Hisense 55-inch Class U6HR Series QLED 4K UHD Roku Smart TV - $288 (was $348)
Sony 76-inch Bravia XR X93L 4K Mini LED HDR Smart Google TV - $2,498 (was $2,999)
Audio deals
Headphone deals
Beats Studio3 Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones - $89 (was $159)
JLab JBuds Lux Active Noise Cancellation - $29 (was $79)
JLab Go Air Pop True Wireless Earbuds - $9.88 (was $24.88)
Apple AirPods deals
Apple AirPods Pro (2nd generation) Lightning - $199 (was $249)
Apple AirPods (2nd generation) Lightning - $89 (was $129)
AirPods Max (Lightning) - $478 (was $549)
