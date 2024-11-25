(Credit: The Shortcut)

💰 Walmart’s Black Friday deals are now live

👇 We’ve rounded up the very best deals right here to save you time

🤯 Highlights include PS5 controllers for $54 and a 65-inch TV for $228

👏 A Walmart+ annual membership is also 50% off

The best Walmart Black Friday deals go live today at 5pm ET / 2pm PT, and it’s the perfect opportunity to snag the latest tech, video games, and holiday gifts for less.

Like every big sales event, we’re here to help you find the best Black Friday deals, so you don’t have to scour Walmart’s website searching for every tempting offer.

Whether you’re looking for a new pair of headphones, the latest Apple devices, a PS5 Slim, or a brand-new appliance, we’ve got you covered. You’ll find quick links to each deals category and a roundup of our favorite offers.

Walmart Black Friday deals quick links

Get 50% off Walmart+

You can get access to early Black Friday deals, free shipping, delivery, gas discounts and more with Walmart+. A membership is currently 50%, and well worth it if you’re someone who shops at Walmart regularly.

Gaming deals

PlayStation 5 deals

Nintendo Switch deals

Xbox deals

Gaming laptop deals

Gaming monitor deals

Gaming chair deals

See all Walmart gaming deals

LEGO & toy deals

LEGO deals

Toy deals

See all Walmart toy deals

TV deals

See all Walmart TV deals

Audio deals

Headphone deals

Apple AirPods deals

