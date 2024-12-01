😢 The PS5 Pro 30th Anniversary won’t ever get a restock

The PS5 Pro 30th Anniversary sold out in the blink of an eye. I should know: I was one of the many thousands who jumped online when pre-orders went live, only to face crushing disappointment that I couldn’t secure Sony’s extremely limited edition console.

And it’s the console’s limited edition nature that there’s no chance of a PS5 Pro 30th Anniversary Edition restock taking place. Unlike many limited editions, Sony only produced 12,300 units of the PS5 Pro 30th Anniversary Edition. Sony chose the number 12,300 to commemorate the original PlayStation’s release date of December 3, 1994, and each unit is individually numbered.

The PS5 Pro 30th Anniversary is a prized possession

The PS5 Pro 30th Anniversary Edition is truly a collector’s item, then, and the bundle was surprisingly good value at $999.99. Not only did you get Sony’s new $699.99 PlayStation 5 Pro console, but it came with the $199.99 DualSense Edge, the $29.99 vertical stand, the $29.99 DualSense Charging Station, and a console cover for the disc drive. Remember: the PS5 Pro does not have a disc drive.

The PS5 Pro 30th Anniversary bundle also came with an original PlayStation controller-style cable connector housing, four PlayStation Shapes cable ties, a PlayStation sticker, a limited edition PlayStation Poster (1 of 30 designs), and a PlayStation paperclip.

You can still get the PS5 30th Anniversary console

It’s clear that retailers won’t magically receive any new PS5 Pro 30th Anniversary stock in the future, then. However, that doesn’t mean there won’t be a PS5 30th Anniversary Cyber Monday restock, which, for many, is the next best thing.

The tasteful tribute to the first ever PlayStation swaps the white, futuristic color scheme of the PS5 Slim for a classic, iconic gray hue, and at $499.99, it’s a much more appealing price than the PlayStation 5 Pro.

Best Buy has already shared that it will have more stock of the special edition PS5 Slim on Cyber Monday, as well as the PS5 30th Anniversary controller. We strongly believe that other retailers like Walmart and Amazon could follow suit.

