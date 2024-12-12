👀 A Chinese manufacturer has sent a 3D printed mockup of the Nintendo Switch 2 to a YouTuber

🆚 The console looks almost identical to the Nintendo Switch OLED

👍 It has a bigger screen, slightly larger Joy-Con, and a USB-C port up top

📆 Nintendo has promised to reveal it’s new console before the end of March 2025

YouTube channel SwitchUp has shown a 3D printed mockup of the Nintendo Switch 2’s design off – and it may provide our best look yet at Nintendo’s new console.

The mockup, based on the console’s reported dimensions, comes from a Chinese third-party case manufacturer. According to the video, the Chinese manufacturer claims it doesn’t have access to the Nintendo Switch 2, simply the console’s specs and other information that has allowed them to create an accessory.

Overall, the Nintendo Switch 2’s design is an evolution over the existing model. The biggest difference between the Nintendo Switch 2 and the OLED model is the screen size. As the video points out, the screen on the Switch 2 is larger and features a similar bezel thickness.

The volume buttons have also changed and protrude more from the top of the unit, which also includes a USB-C port. The headset jack remains, but the console’s top vent is larger.

Pleasingly, and in line with Nintendo’s statement that Nintendo Switch 2 will be backwards compatible, the game card slot looks like it’s around the same size.

Less encouraging is the new Joy-Con controllers. The shape seems ever-so similar, with a sharper, more tapered and rounded edge. The Switch 2 Joy-Con controllers are also slightly larger and feature a new button on the back. Hopefully, the final design is more ergonomic, similar to the Steam Deck.

The mockup doesn’t include detachable controllers, as you might expect, but Nintendo will reportedly use a new magnetic rail system. Aside from the bigger size, the Joy-Con controller remains unchanged.

Compared to the original Steam Deck, the Nintendo Switch 2 features a bigger screen yet smaller overall footprint, which is impressive. The console’s thickness also seems to be the same as the current OLED.

We’re still waiting for Nintendo to reveal its Switch successor, but if this latest leak is real, Nintendo might not have much left to reveal at this rate. The console mockup looks strikingly similar to the recent Nintendo Switch 2 controller images that were shared online.

Nintendo recently recommitted to announcing its console before the end of its financial year, which means we should see the Switch 2 in all its glory before the end of March 2025.

Adam Vjestica is The Shortcut’s Senior Editor. Formerly TechRadar’s Gaming Hardware Editor, Adam has also worked at Nintendo of Europe as a Content Marketing Editor, where he helped launch the Nintendo Switch. Follow him on X @ItsMrProducts.