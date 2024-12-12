(Credit: Towkay Vortex)

👀 Another Nintendo Switch 2 leak has shown off the console’s potential design

🤔 It’s the same design that has been doing the rounds and comes from various sources

🏭 The latest leak is from another Chinese third-party accessory manufacturer

📆 Nintendo has promised to reveal its console before March 31, 2025

Nintendo might want to hire a couple of famous Italian plumbers, because it’s got leaks springing up everywhere.

Another Chinese manufacturer has shared images of its upcoming Nintendo Switch 2 accessory, and once again we see a familiar design that’s been doing the rounds.

The new images were shared by Towkay Vortex on Facebook, who said, “Switch accessories company has just sent me an email that they will have 3 models of Switch 2 Accessories. Do you want to order case, first?”

Is this the Nintendo Switch 2? (Credit: Towkay Vortex)

The console looks exactly the same as the Nintendo Switch 2 design mockup that YouTuber SwitchUp received, which was also provided by a Chinese manufacturer.

We see the same large eight inch display, the slightly bigger Joy-Con controllers – complete with the new rear button – and a USB-C port located at the top next to the headphone jack and game card slot.

The design also matches previous Nintendo Switch 2 leaks, including images of the Joy-Con controllers. It seems unlikely that any manufacturer would produce any accessories if they weren’t confident about the console’s dimensions and features, so it’s hard not to conclude that these images – and others we’ve seen – are indeed the Nintendo Switch 2.

Nintendo has, perhaps unsurprisingly, opted to stick with essentially the same design as the Switch OLED. Aside from a larger screen, a few tweaks such as more ventilation, and the mysterious back buttons on the Joy-Con, little has changed.

Obviously, its inside what makes the Nintendo Switch 2 exciting. The power and performance of the console remains up for debate, but hopefully Nintendo will reveal all soon. The Japanese company has promised that it will announce its Switch successor before March 31, 2025.

But with the console seemingly already out there, Nintendo may want to speed up its plans. Many believed we’d see the Switch 2 announced back in September, but it now seems like January is now a dead cert.

Nintendo will want to make sure its console is ready to hit the ground running, especially now that Microsoft has all but confirmed its working on an Xbox handheld and it appears Sony is also working on a new PlayStation Portable, or PSP 2. Throw in portable PCs like the Steam Deck and Asus ROG Ally X, and the handheld landscape is a lot more competitive and alive than it was when the Nintendo Switch launched back in 2017.

Adam Vjestica is The Shortcut’s Senior Editor. Formerly TechRadar’s Gaming Hardware Editor, Adam has also worked at Nintendo of Europe as a Content Marketing Editor, where he helped launch the Nintendo Switch. Follow him on X @ItsMrProducts.