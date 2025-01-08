📆 Nintendo Switch 2 accessory maker Genki has shared the Nintendo Switch 2 release date

A Nintendo Switch 2 accessory maker has revealed when it believes Nintendo’s next console will release – and it’s soon.

Genki, one of the many attendees at CES 2025, reportedly told journalist Nicolas Lellouche from Numerama that the Nintendo Switch 2 release date will be “ in April” and that the company has possession of a genuine console.

We’ve seen several manufacturers prematurely release accessories for the Nintendo Switch 2, including dbrand and Satisfye, spoiling any surprise of what to expect when the console is officially revealed – at least in terms of how the hardware will look.

It’s also led to convincing dummy models being created of the Nintendo Switch 2. Genki has been letting CES attendees go hands-on with a unit that matches the console’s dimensions, as shown in the video below by Numerama.

It’s left Nintendo in an uncomfortable situation where its new console has been all-but revealed, despite no official announcement taking place. The Japanese company said that it would reveal its successor to the Switch before March 2025, but it probably didn’t expect third-party manufacturers to so brazenly leak what the console looks like and its dimensions.

Still, there are still a few outstanding questions that need answering. It’s unclear what the new ‘C’ button on the right Joy-Con does, and the new controller could include an optical sensor. We also haven’t heard anything about what games to expect, which means Nintendo can still surprise us when the time comes.

Adam Vjestica is The Shortcut’s Senior Editor. Formerly TechRadar’s Gaming Hardware Editor, Adam has also worked at Nintendo of Europe as a Content Marketing Editor, where he helped launch the Nintendo Switch. Follow him on X @ItsMrProducts.