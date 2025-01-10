🗣️ Nintendo has chosen to address a recent Nintendo Switch 2 leak

👀 A dummy model and accessories were shown at CES 2025 by a company called Genki

🤔 It’s led Nintendo to say the “images and video are not official”

🤝 Genki’s hardware mockup matches previous Nintendo Switch 2 leaks

Nintendo has released a statement regarding the latest Nintendo Switch 2 leaks, and it’s rather telling, to say the least.

Speaking to Japanese newspaper The Sankei Shimbun (thanks, Genki_JPN), Nintendo commented on the recent images and videos that have emerged from CES 2025 and said: “The images and video are not official.”

Nintendo provided a similar statement to CNET Japan, saying, “The gaming hardware that Genki [an accessory manufacturer] claims to be Nintendo hardware at CES is unofficial and was not provided to the company by Nintendo.”

It’s surprising that Nintendo has chosen to comment on this specific leak, when we’ve seen countless renders, images, purported spec sheets and other dummy units in circulation. Perhaps the profile of CES 2025 encouraged a response, but it’s still interesting that this leak was the one Nintendo took exception to most.

It’s unlikely that anyone would think a 3D dummy unit is actually the Nintendo Switch 2, and Nintendo’s carefully worded statement doesn’t actually deny that this is what its next console could look like. It just says it isn’t official, which is obvious.

Genki also showed off a Joy-Con charging dock that featured two black Joy-Con, one with a blue rail and the other an orange rail. That matches a new Nintendo Switch 2 render that appeared, so perhaps it’s this aspect that Nintendo is commenting on more specifically.

Despite Nintendo’s comment, the dummy unit shown is almost certainly how the console will look. Multiple reports point to the Nintendo Switch 2 having a larger screen and an extremely similar to design to its predecessor.

We’ve also seen evidence of what storage the Nintendo Switch 2 will use and detailed images of the Nintendo Switch 2 Joy-Con, though some of the console’s features are still unknown, like how the controller’s new ‘C’ button works.

Luckily, those who like surprises will be pleased to know that no Nintendo Switch 2 games have leaked so far. Software is what will ultimately tempt people into buying the Nintendo Switch 2, and there’s no doubt that Nintendo is still the best at delivering must-have exclusives that appeal to all ages.

It also helps that Nintendo Switch 2 will be backward compatible, meaning you can play all the best Switch games you already own, as well as future releases like Xenoblade Chronicles X Definitive Edition.

Up next: Nintendo Switch 2 release date reportedly revealed by accessory maker at CES 2025

Adam Vjestica is The Shortcut’s Senior Editor. Formerly TechRadar’s Gaming Hardware Editor, Adam has also worked at Nintendo of Europe as a Content Marketing Editor, where he helped launch the Nintendo Switch. Follow him on X @ItsMrProducts.