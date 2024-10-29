🤯 Nintendo has announced Xenoblade Chronicles X for Switch

🔒 The game was previously exclusive to Wii U

🥇 It’s widely regarded as one of the best Wii U games

👏 It means you can play the entire Xenoblade Chronicles series on Switch

Xenoblade Chronicles X is jumping from the Wii U to Nintendo Switch on March 2025. Nintendo made the surprise announcement on X, revealing the game will be visually enhanced and include additional content, including brand-new story elements.

Xenoblade Chronicles X seemed destined to remain trapped on Wii U, so the announcement will please fans of Monolith’s excellent RPG series. It also means that every Xenoblade game is now available on Nintendo Switch.

The release date of March 2025 is when many predict the Nintendo Switch 2 will launch, which means Xenoblade Chronicles X: Definitive Edition could be a cross-gen release, like Metroid Prime 4: Beyond is likely to be, or simply backwards compatible with Nintendo’s new console.

Either way, it’s great to see one of the best Wii U games come to Switch, and only strengthens the already stellar lineup of titles for Nintendo’s console. Nintendo is ensuring that the Switch goes out swinging, but there’s still two big games people want to see: The Legend of Zelda: Twilight Princess HD and The Legend of Zelda: Wind Waker HD.

With Xenoblade Chronicles X: Definitive Edition now confirmed, it feels like a matter of when, not if, Nintendo will bring the two Zelda games to Switch.

