(Credit: The Shortcut)

👇 We’ve rounded up all the Nintendo Switch 2 games we’re expecting to see

🤔 Some games are practically confirmed, while others are rumored

💪 Nintendo has had plenty of time to prepare a strong launch lineup

📆 We’ll know what games are coming to Switch 2 on April 2

Nintendo Switch 2 is almost here, but which games will launch on Nintendo's next system? Some games have been hinted at while others have been confirmed. However, we expect a definitive list of Nintendo Switch 2 launch games to be announced on April 2.

For now, we've rounded up all the games confirmed for Nintendo Switch 2, as well as games that are heavily rumored. We also included titles we expect to see. We'll update this list after the Nintendo Switch 2 Direct on April 2 with every upcoming game announced.

Nintendo Switch 2 launch games: confirmed

Mario Kart 9

The next iteration of Mario Kart is the only Nintendo first-party game we've seen so far. Teased during the console's January reveal, launching the Nintendo Switch 2 alongside the latest Mario Kart would be a killer combo.

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe is the best-selling Nintendo Switch game, and fans have been eagerly waiting for the next installment in Nintendo's iconic kart racing series. Hopefully, Mario Kart 9 will be a Nintendo Switch 2 launch title.

Ruffy and the Riverside

We don't know the Nintendo Switch 2 release date yet, but Ruffy and the Riverside is coming to the console. The hand-drawn 3D platformer is out June 26, which could be the Switch 2 launch date. Either way, it's likely to fall within the console's launch window.

Yooka-Replaylee

Yooka-Replaylee was another title cheekily confirmed for Nintendo Switch 2, even before the console was revealed. Developer Playtonic said the remake was coming to "PS5, Xbox Series and... Nintendo" and responded to a user who asked whether that meant Switch 2 with an "eyes" emoji.

Nintendo Switch 2 launch games: rumored

Nintendo will want to show it has the backing of third-party publishers, and there's a strong chance we'll see many of the most popular PS5 and Xbox Series X games get a new lease of life on Nintendo Switch 2. Here are some of the games rumored to be released on Switch 2.

Doom: The Dark Ages

(Credit: iD Tech)

Many predict Doom: The Dark Ages will be a Nintendo Switch 2 launch game. Doom (2016) and Doom Eternal were two "impossible ports" for the original Switch, which makes the release of Doom: The Dark Ages on Switch 2 feel like a dead cert. Microsoft has already pledged to support Nintendo's next console, so what better way to prove that than with a Doom: The Dark Ages port?

Elden Ring

One of the biggest games on PS5 and Xbox Series X, Elden Ring skipped the Nintendo Switch but seems like a perfect fit for Nintendo Switch 2. The game may include the recently released Shadow of the Erdtree expansion, giving Switch 2 players a definitive version of sorts.

Tekken 8

(Credit: Namco Bandai)

Namco Bandai has a great relationship with Nintendo, helping with the development of Super Smash Bros. Ultimate and partnering to create Pokkén Tournament. Namco Bandai also backed the Wii U launch with Tekken Tag Tournament 2, which makes a Tekken 8 port seem feasible.

Final Fantasy 14

(Credit: Square Enix)

Final Fantasy 14 could come to the Nintendo Switch 2. Naoki Yoshida, the game’s director, told Gamereactor at Gamescom 2024 that there’s a lot of demand for Final Fantasy 14 to come to “Nintendo consoles” and subtly hinted that will be the case.

Nintendo Switch 2 launch games: what we expect

It's always fun to speculate, so we've included a few more games that could arrive on Nintendo Switch 2 during its launch window.

Metroid Prime 4: Beyond

Nintendo Switch owners have been waiting a lifetime for Metroid Prime 4: Beyond, but it's finally coming this year. But could we see a Nintendo Switch 2 version released as well? Nintendo hasn't scared to put its biggest games on its newest console. The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild was actually a Wii U title, but Nintendo wisely brought it to Nintendo Switch. The same could happen with Metroid Prime 4: Beyond.

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild Remastered

Speaking of The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, Nintendo could use one of the best Switch games to showcase the power of the Nintendo Switch 2. Rumors of a Breath of the Wild remaster began circulating at Gamescom 2024. There's every chance Nintendo could update Link's open-air adventure for its next generation console.

Pokémon Legends: Z-A

Even though the Nintendo Switch 2 is backwards compatible, it would be strange to see Pokémon Legends: Z-A stuck on the company's older hardware. Nintendo will be keen to bring as many of its big hitters to Switch 2, especially something as popular as the Pokémon franchise.

