(credit: The Shortcut)

✋ Nintendo Switch 2 pre-orders in the U.S. have been delayed indefinitely due to U.S. trade tariffs and evolving market conditions

📆 The console's release date remains June 5, 2025, and pre-orders outside the U.S. will proceed as planned

💰 The price of the Switch 2, currently $449.99 ($499.99 with Mario Kart World), could increase depending on tariff impacts

📈 First-party game prices, such as $79.99 for Mario Kart 8 World, might also rise for physical versions

Sorry to rain on your Mario Party, but the Nintendo Switch 2 pre-order has been delayed from April 9 indefinitely, according to Nintendo.

The reason? US trade tariffs have put the sales of the new video game console into question. Even with the Switch 2 price at $449.99 ($50 more than expected), Nintendo says it still needs to “assess the potential impact.”

“Pre-orders for Nintendo Switch 2 in the U.S. will not start April 9, 2025 in order to assess the potential impact of tariffs and evolving market conditions,” Nintendo said in a statement to the media. “Nintendo will update timing at a later date. The launch date of June 5, 2025 is unchanged.”

The Switch 2 release date is still June 5

Even if Best Buy, Walmart, GameStop, and Target (no Amazon yet) won’t be accepting pre-orders on April 9 as planned, the June 5 release date isn’t being affected. So… it sounds temporary.

Notably, the pre-order date is going on as planned at stores outside of the United States. We’ll have more on this breaking news as soon as we get another update from Nintendo. It just goes to show you that not even Mario is immune to the economic conditions of our time.

Nintendo will also still take Switch 2 pre-orders on May 8, but it isn’t confirmed whether this will become the new pre-order date for other retailers.

(Credit: The Shortcut)

Could the Switch 2 price change?

The Nintendo Switch 2’s price has already caused heated discussion online and two former employees even describing the reaction as a “crisis” for Nintendo. However, there’s a chance the tariffs could force Nintendo to charge even more for its new console. Currently, the Nintendo Switch 2 is $449.99 and $499.99 with a copy of Mario Kart World. However, this could rise significantly, depending on how the tariffs impact Nintendo’s bottom line.

Nintendo is also charging $79.99 for some of its first-party games like Mario Kart 8 World. While it’s likely digital versions won’t be affected, physical versions could increase further in price.