💰 The Nintendo Switch 2 price is rumored to be $399.99

😯 That’s the most expensive console Nintendo has ever released

📈 And $100 more than the Nintendo Switch

🔎 We’ve predicted the price and analysed previous Nintendo console releases

We’re eagerly waiting to hear about the Nintendo Switch 2 price, as it’s one of the most important aspect of any console.

If the price is to high, it could put off the majority of Nintendo’s audience, which tends to be parents and younger gamers. If the price is too low, Nintendo risks devaluing its new console early on. It would also need to shift an incredible amount of units to make a meaningful profit.

But when it comes to making a Nintendo Switch 2 price prediction, what do we know so far? And can we glean any clues from how Nintendo priced its previous consoles, including the outgoing Nintendo Switch? Let’s dive in.

Nintendo Switch 2 price leak

The latest Nintendo Switch 2 price leak comes from someone who supposedly works at the French retailer Micromania. Shared to Discord and then to X by user Switch2Stock, the Micromania employee believes the console will cost €399 (around $410) “unless Nintendo changes anything at the last minute”.

Previous leaks have suggested that the Nintendo Switch 2 will be the Japanese company’s most expensive console to date at $399.99, which wouldn’t be too surprising considering how the price of electronics has risen in recent years. Both Sony and Microsoft increased the price of the PS5 and Xbox Series X after launch, and Nintendo will want to avoid a similar scenario.

Nintendo’s home consoles have slowly increased in price since the Wii. The Wii was $249.99, the Wii U was $299.99 for the Basic Set, and the Nintendo Switch was $299.99.

Nintendo Switch 2 price prediction and analysis

It would be a genuinely pleasant surprise if the Nintendo Switch 2 cost the same as the Switch, which launched at $299.99 in 2017. However, a $100 increase seems likely, especially as Nintendo hasn’t dropped the price of the Switch, even though it’s almost eight years old.

It’s more than likely that the Nintendo Switch 2 will cost $399.99, but Nintendo might release multiple SKUs to offer more price points. A limited edition $479.99 bundle that includes a game could be an option, or a model that has less storage at a slightly cheaper price.

Nintendo could also release a Nintendo Switch 2 Lite or an OLED model in the future, offering more choice for consumers at different price points, but that will come later.

While it’s unlikely, Nintendo could copy Sony and Microsoft and offer a digital only model of its console for a reduced price. Though as we point out in our PS5 Disc vs Digital analysis, you’re always better off choosing the console with the disc drive as you’ll save money in the long run.

With a Nintendo Switch 2 reveal tipped to take place this week on January 16, one of the biggest questions about Nintendo’s next system will finally be answered. Check back soon as we’ll update this article with all the final details once they’re officially revealed, and see whether our Nintendo Switch 2 price prediction was correct.

Adam Vjestica is The Shortcut’s Senior Editor. Formerly TechRadar’s Gaming Hardware Editor, Adam has also worked at Nintendo of Europe as a Content Marketing Editor, where he helped launch the Nintendo Switch. Follow him on X @ItsMrProducts.