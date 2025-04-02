💰 Nintendo has confirmed that the Switch 2 will be priced at $449.99

💵 That’s a big $150 jump compared to the original Switch

💪 The console comes with a slew of upgrades to help justify the higher cost

📅 The Nintendo Switch 2 releases on June 5

Nintendo finally hosted its Nintendo Switch 2 Direct livestream where the company detailed the Switch successor in greater detail. Afterward, we finally learned how much the Switch 2 will cost: $449.99, and it’s scheduled to launch on June 5.

That price is $150 more than what the original Switch cost, and it’s $100 more than the Switch OLED model. The price jump comes as no surprise, of course. Between the big list of upgrades in tow and inflation over the past 7+ years, an increase like this was everything but official when we were covering Nintendo Switch 2 leaks.

(Screenshots: Kevin Lee / The Shortcut)

We expected the new console to come with a lot of upgraded features, and boy were we right. The Switch 2 comes with a bigger, more vibrant 7.9-inch 1080p LCD display that supports gameplay at up to 120 frames per second. Nintendo also includes HDR content support and 4K output to a supported TV for even sharper gameplay.

The console itself isn’t much bigger than the original Switch and maintains the same thickness. Of course, the hardware itself has changed in that the Joy-Cons now latch onto the sides magnetically. There’s also a new C button that fires up GameChat, allowing you to connect with your friends and play games together while chatting in real time. The SL and SR buttons are also bigger, as well as the L and R sticks. You can also use the Joy-Cons as mice on a tabletop, which unlocks a whole suite of new experiences to Switch 2.

Nintendo includes better audio quality with 3D-like sound when using headphones. There are two USB-C ports (one on the top, one on the bottom), faster internal storage, 256GB of base storage with microSD Express card expansion, and a built-in fan to keep things cool.

In addition, Switch 2 supports the same physical game cards as the original Switch, while Switch 2 cards will offer faster performance and come in a slick new red finish. Of course, Nintendo will roll out a slew of new games when Switch 2 launches (my boss has informed me I’ll need to play Mario Kart World with him), so there won’t be any lack of fresh content to enjoy.

The Shortcut will be reviewing the Switch 2 when it arrives on June 5, and we’ll be keeping track of inventory across retailers as the year chugs along and we get closer to Black Friday 2025.

Max Buondonno is Editor at The Shortcut. He’s been reporting on the latest consumer technology since 2015, with his work featured on CNN Underscored, ZDNET, How-To Geek, XDA, TheStreet, and more. Follow him on X @LegendaryScoop and Instagram @LegendaryScoop.