9:23 am ET: The Nintendo Switch 2 release date is June 5. I repeat: June 5, 2025!

9:24 am ET: Nintendo Switch 2 storage uses microSD Express cards as a previous leaked hinted. There is also a new Nintendo Switch 2 Pro controller coming out. It has two back buttons and an audio jack.

9:21 am ET: Nintendo is releasing a game called “Nintendo Switch 2 Welcome Tour” which will let players discover everything there is to know about the Nintendo Switch 2. It’s a cute little title but weirdly it’s a paid app. Seems like it should be a pack-in game.

9:18 am ET: Some news on the Nintendo Switch 2 screen. It’s 7.9 inches, 1080p, and supports 120fps and HDR. It is an LCD panel, though, not OLED. The dock lets games run at 4K resolution, and HDR is also supported. Nintendo also confirmed that each Joy-Con 2 can be used as a mouse with compatible games. The console’s speakers have been improved, too, and there’s a built-in mic for game chatting. Like with Xbox and PS5, the Nintendo Switch 2 will use 3D audio similar to Dolby Atmos. When it comes to storage, there’s 256GB storage this time – eight times more than on the Switch.

9:13 am ET: Okay, this is nice. GameShare lets you share your title with another Switch so you can play together. It’s similar to what was available on the Nintendo 3DS. It means you only need to own one copy of the game. Select titles will support the feature.

9:10 am ET: Nintendo is also releasing a standalone video camera so you can stream yourself to your friends while playing. The camera attaches to the top USB-C port when the console is docked. Once again, the resolution looks pretty ropey. Essentially then, the C-button let’s you access the Switch 2’s online communication features. That’s actually surprising considering how rigid Nintendo has been with online play.

9:09 am ET: Nintendo Switch new Joy-Con are called the Joy-Con 2. Nintendo Switch 2 will finally have party chat, and there’s a microphone in the Nintendo Switch 2. You can game screen share with others, but damn, the footage shown looks shakey. Almost like everyone’s game is running at half the frame rate. Game Chat works across any game, so you don’t need to be playing the same title.

9:05 am ET: Nintendo reminding viewers that Mario Kart World is a Nintendo Switch 2 exclusive. MK World let’s you drive “virtually everywhere” and there’s 24 riders in each race, that’s a first for the series. A new gameplay mode has also been shown called “Knockout mode” where you have to hit a checkpoint before time runs out. Free roam also let’s you go wherever you want, and there’s a photo mode. Mario Kart World is a launch title, and there’s a dedicated Direct on April 17.

9:03 am ET: Kicking off the show in the best way possible is a look at the Mario Kart game. And yeah, it looks like it will steal hours of my life. We see transforming karts that let you fly, sail, drive and grind along rails. You can also wall jump! The trailer showed off some new items that we’ve never seen before as well as brand-new karts. Oh, and it’s called Mario Kart World.

09:00 am ET: And we’re off! Let’s see what the future of Nintendo has to offer. Nintendo Switch 2, the floor is yours. I’m definitely not freaking out right now. Promise…

08:46 am ET: Here’s an interest tidbit ahead of the Nintendo Switch 2 Direct. As spotted by Geoff Keighley, this is the first Nintendo Direct to be streamed in 4K. The Nintendo Switch 2 is widely expected to be capable of 4K resolution when docked, though there has been conflicting reports. Does the Direct being streamed in 4K mean we’re finally going to see Mario in crystal-clear 3840 x 2160? We’ll soon find out!

08:32 am ET: There’s less than 30 minutes until the Nintendo Switch 2 Direct begins. As the end of an era approaches, a new dawn begins. The Switch 2 will bring us brand-new entries in our favorite Nintendo franchises, a bigger screen, magnetically attaching Joy-Con, and so much more. Soon, history will be made!

08:20 am ET: Time for another prediction. The Nintendo Switch 2 Direct is set to last approximately 60 minutes, which should give Nintendo plenty of time to showcase its new hardware. However, I think Nintendo will use the majority of the presentation to focus on upcoming games. After all, it’s games that help sell a system and Nintendo will want to show it has a compelling line up to encourage people to part ways with their cash and pre-order.

Speaking of Nintendo Switch 2 pre-orders, there’s a couple of dates that keep cropping up. Pre-orders could go live today after the presentation ends, or on April 9. Another theory is that pre-orders will go live today but only from Nintendo’s stores, with other retailers joining later on April 9. Either way, you’ll want to sign up to The Shortcut for a notification when Nintendo Switch 2 pre-orders are live so you don’t miss out. One retailer already believes they will sell out.

8:07 am ET: We’re getting ever closer to today’s Nintendo Switch 2 Direct! However, even though there’s still an hour to go, Nintendo fans have been queuing up to watch the event inside the Nintendo Store in New York. Just look at the size of this queue! The video was shared by RSGabe1, and it’s likely some of those in line have been there since the early hours of this morning.

7:49 am ET: I stumbled across a video looking back at some of the biggest Nintendo Switch games released over the last eight years. The video by Kemmo_Ado shows how strong support was for the system but also highlights the importance of backwards compatibility. Thankfully, practically every Switch game will work on Nintendo Switch 2 including your digital purchases. Take a look at the video below if you want a trip down memory lane. Is someone chopping onions in here? 😭

7:34 am ET: Okay, let’s make some predictions ahead of today’s Nintendo Switch 2 Direct. First up, the price. Now, I know inflation has made everything more expensive, but Nintendo was the only company that didn’t increase the price of its console during the last-generation.

Nintendo has also said the Switch 2 price will be in line with what consumers’ expect, so I’m going to say the Nintendo Switch 2 price will be $399.99. That’s $100 more than the Switch launched for back in 2017, and $50 more than the Switch OLED launched for in 2021.

A price of $399 undercuts the PS5, Xbox Series X, and protects Nintendo from future price drops from Sony and Microsoft. However, if the Switch 2 costs $499, it would put it in closer competition with Sony and Microsoft’s machines, and other handhelds like the Steam Deck OLED. That’s something the Japanese company will want to avoid.

While it might not be announced today, I also think Nintendo will cut the price of the Switch OLED to $299.99 and the OG Switch to $249.99 to help drive home the Switch 2’s value. Nintendo will have one eye on overtaking Sony’s PS2 sales record, which sits at 160 million. Can Nintendo Switch make up the remaining 10 million units? There’s still some big games on the way to the console, as we saw in last week’s Nintendo Direct.

7:13 am ET: We’re one hour closer to today’s Nintendo Switch 2 Direct, and I must say, I feel like a kid on Christmas morning! New console reveals don’t come around very often and I can still remember unboxing my first system – the Sega Genesis – all those years ago. As I approach my fourth decade living on Earth, I’m still just as giddy to see what’s next from Nintendo. Aren’t video games just the best?

6:05 am ET: Today is the day we’ve all been waiting for, Nintendo fans. At 6am PT / 9am ET / 2pm GMT / 3pm CET, the Nintendo Switch 2 Direct will air, as Nintendo prepares to release its first new console in over eight years.

It’s a landmark, marquee event that you won’t want to miss, which is why we’ll be covering all the announcements right here on our Nintendo Switch 2 Direct live blog.

I’m already putting my fingers through a rigorous stretching routine ahead of the Direct, as the 60 minute showing will be jam packed full of game reveals and crucial details.

We’ll finally learn about the Nintendo Switch 2 pre-order date – which we believe will take place today – as well as the console’s price and release date. More excitingly, we should see the Nintendo Switch 2 launch games lineup, which is widely expected to include a brand-new Mario Kart.

There’s also plenty of questions remaining about the Nintendo Switch 2 itself. Will it be capable of 4K output? What the heck does the mysterious C-button do? How will the Joy-Con’s new mouse functionality work?

Thankfully, after months of waiting, we’ll soon have all the answers. Better yet, we’ll have a crystal clear idea of how Nintendo’s next console will evolve and shape the next few years, including how the Nintendo Switch 2 vs Nintendo Switch compare.

Today’s announcement is extra special to me, personally. I was fortunate enough to join Nintendo a couple of months before the original Switch launched eight years ago. Don’t believe me? Well, I have a poster to prove it!

I also got to work on a handful of Nintendo Switch games like Fire Emblem Warriors and Kirby Star Allies, curated countless eShop titles, and enjoyed the Nintendo Switch’s amazing first year of games at the source. And while that was certainly an amazing experience I’ll never forget, covering today’s show as a fan first and foremost is even more exciting.

Without further ado, then, you can look forward to several updates before the Nintendo Switch 2 Direct airs, and I’ll do my very best to bring you all the big reveals and announcements during the show right here.

If you’re interested in buying a Nintendo Switch 2, make sure you check out our Nintendo Switch 2 pre-order guide to give yourself the best chance of success.

