We’re eagerly awaiting the Nintendo Switch 2 price to be revealed, with many predicting the console will cost between $399 and $499. Either price point would make the Switch 2 the most expensive console Nintendo has ever made, but the Japanese company has given us a further hint of what to expect.

During a Q&A following Nintendo’s Q3 financial results (thanks, VGC), president Shuntaro Furukawa said the price of the Nintendo Switch 2 will factor in “the affordability that our customers expect from Nintendo products”.

Furukawa said that Nintendo will have to consider the rising cost of inflation in Japan and the rather unfavorable exchange rate environment, both of which will affect the Nintendo Switch 2’s price.

However, Furukawa’s comment shows Nintendo knows its demographic expects a console that’s cheaper than the competition. Unlike the PS5 vs Xbox Series X, Nintendo’s games and hardware reach a far younger demographic, which means the Switch 2 needs to be priced right for parents.

Interestingly, despite the Nintendo Switch turning eight in March, Furukawa also said the company has no plans to change the price of its aging console. A price drop could happen when the Nintendo Switch 2 launches, but we’ll have to wait and see.

Nintendo will want to ensure that it doesn’t fall into the same situation as Sony and Microsoft when it launches the Switch 2. The PS5 and Xbox Series X received unprecedented price hikes after launch, which has never happened before in a console generation.

Furukawa didn’t share any more details about the Nintendo Switch 2’s price, though we’re likely to hear exactly how much the console will cost on April 2.

