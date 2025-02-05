🛑 Nintendo has plans to stop Switch 2 scalpers in their tracks

📈 The Japanese company is confident it will have enough stock to prevent resellers

🤔 It may also take other measures to combat scalpers

😢 Switch, PS5 and Xbox Series X were all notoriously difficult to buy when they launched

Nintendo has vowed to stop Switch 2 scalpers ahead of the console’s launch. Nintendo president Shuntaro Furukawa was asked how the Japanese company will avoid stock shortages, which infamously made the PS5 and Xbox Series X almost impossible to buy.

Speaking at the company’s latest financial results, Furukawa told Nikkei, translated by VGC: “We will take all possible measures based on the experience we have accumulated to date (regarding scalpers and the like). We are making preparations.”

Nintendo’s main strategy to stop resellers is simple: ensure it has enough Nintendo Switch 2 stock. Scalpers can only profit when demand outstrips supply, and Nintendo has had plenty of time to ensure it has a healthy amount of consoles when the system launches.

Last year, Furukawa addressed the topic of resellers and scalpers in more detail and said: “As a countermeasure against resale, we believe that the most important thing is to produce sufficient numbers to meet customer demand, and this idea has not changed since last year.”

He went on to say, “In addition, we are also considering whether we can take some other measures, to the extent permitted by law, taking into account the circumstances in each region.”

There’s no doubt that Nintendo Switch 2 will be hot property when it eventually releases. We’re set to find out more on April 2, where we should also hear about the Nintendo Switch 2 price.

Adam Vjestica is The Shortcut’s Senior Editor. Formerly TechRadar’s Gaming Hardware Editor, Adam has also worked at Nintendo of Europe as a Content Marketing Editor, where he helped launch the Nintendo Switch. Follow him on X @ItsMrProducts.