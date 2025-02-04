🤔 Ex-Playstation boss Shuhei Yoshida has weighed in on the Switch 2 reveal

😢 Yoshida said he was sad there wasn’t many surprises

😔 That was largely due to leaks spoiling the Nintendo Switch 2 announcement

🐭 However, the Joy-Con’s mouse functionality has Yoshida intrigued

The Nintendo Switch 2 reveal was largely spoilt by the deluge of leaks that happened prior to its official unveiling, but some also felt the console was missing a few of Nintendo’s usual surprises.

Former PlayStation boss Shuhei Yoshida was one of those people. Speaking to YouTube channel MinnMax (thanks, Nintendo Life), Yoshida expressed his disappointment at the lack of surprises and also addressed the impact that leaks have in the video game industry.

“I thought the Switch 2 announcement could have been a larger reveal, it turned out to be kind of [a] sneak reveal or just a confirmation... 'this is Switch 2' and I am surprised there are not many surprises,” said Yoshida.

In regards to the leaks, Yoshida said: “...a leak is very disappointing right, even if it's for other companies you know, I feel very sorry, you know when that happens - and you know, as a person, I like to be surprised.”

Yoshida was at least intrigued by the Joy-Con controllers’ new mouse-like feature, which he believes could be utilized in games like Call of Duty. Microsoft signed a 10-year Call of duty deal with Nintendo as part of its purchase of Activision Blizzard.

“The only surprise to me was that mice thing that they showed...I thought because the Switch 2 is more powerful and Call of Duty is coming, so people might want to play FPS with mice, but hopefully, because it's Nintendo they use it in some more you know...amazing way, something that people wouldn't anticipate.

“So I hope the next show, the beginning of April one, they will reveal something that's still hidden to us about Switch 2.”

It’s likely that Nintendo has a few surprises up its sleeve, but the main consensus is that the Switch 2 is a bigger and better version of its predecessor. Nintendo could reveal some exclusive software that makes the console more unique, similar to how the Wii U had Miiverse and the Nintendo 3DS had StreetPass, but we’ll have to wait and see.

A Nintendo Direct will take place on April 2 that will hopefully reveal everything we want to know about the Switch 2, including the Nintendo Switch 2 release date.

Adam Vjestica is The Shortcut’s Senior Editor. Formerly TechRadar’s Gaming Hardware Editor, Adam has also worked at Nintendo of Europe as a Content Marketing Editor, where he helped launch the Nintendo Switch. Follow him on X @ItsMrProducts.