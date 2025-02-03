(Credit: The Shortcut/Nintendo/Trump Vance Transition Team/EPA)

💰 The US has placed a 10% tariff on Chinese goods

🙌 However, it shouldn’t affect the Nintendo Switch 2

✋ Trump placed a tariff on China during his first term

👏 To avoid the tariff, Nintendo shifted manufacturing and supply to Vietnam for the US market

We’re still waiting to hear what the Nintendo Switch 2 price will be, but at least we know it won’t be influenced by the US’s new tariffs that have been placed on goods from China.

President Donald Trump imposed a 10% tax on Chinese goods, the source of most electronics manufacturing and shipping. Economists have said that the tariffs could lead to higher prices for consumers, as businesses try to recoup the cost.

However, the tariff on China shouldn’t affect the Nintendo Switch 2’s price, according to David Gibson, a senior analyst at MST Financial.

In a post on X, Gibson said: “China tariff impact on Switch 2 launch in the US? Zero. When Trump had his first term… Nintendo with Hosiden decided to try and get to 50% of production from Vietnam. So Vietnam production will supply to the US and China etc will supply to the rest of the world. Smart.”

As Gibson points out, this isn’t the first time Trump has imposed a tariff on China, and it had no adverse effect on Nintendo Switch pricing in the US. Nintendo is clearly aware of how to handle the situation, but hopefully the need to split manufacturing won’t lead to any Nintendo Switch 2 restock issues.

Nintendo should reveal the Nintendo Switch 2 release date and price point on April 2, where we’ll get an in-depth look at the console. The console is expected to cost $399.99, but some predictions suggest it may cost as much as $449.99 or $499.99 with a game included.

Adam Vjestica is The Shortcut’s Senior Editor. Formerly TechRadar’s Gaming Hardware Editor, Adam has also worked at Nintendo of Europe as a Content Marketing Editor, where he helped launch the Nintendo Switch. Follow him on X @ItsMrProducts.